TR Rapper disses Ikechukwu in new song 'Look what you did to him'

TR lets Ikechukwu 'Killz' have it on the closing stages of the song, shading him for talking immaturely under the influence of hard drinks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Terry tha rapman aka TR play

Terry tha rapman

(Twitter)

Naija Hip-Hop 20 greatest rap collaborations ever in Nigeria
Ikechukwu, Terry Tha Rapman A little beef never hurt anyone

Young and emerging rapper Payper just dropped a hot single titled 'Look what you did to him' featuring Terry tha Rapman, aka TR.

The rappers go back and forth in a refreshing back and forth of bars dropping.

Nigerian rapper T.R (Terry Tha Rapman) play

Nigerian rapper T.R (Terry Tha Rapman)

(B.A.N.S )

 

At about the 2:50 minute mark, Terry lets Ikechukwu have it "A little Henny in the system, a nigga turn loose jaw, facts only we no send all that loose talk, girl leave you for another man whose fault, go hard or go home, true talk."

Ikechukwu play

Ikechukwu

(WFA)

 

TR obviously was making reference to the Pulse Nigeria Loose Talk podcast episode featuring Hip-Hop artist Ikechukwu, where he took shades at TR at about the 2hour 19 minute mark, calling him out for trying to be friends with him, when he used to be intimate with his ex-fiancee Sarah Ofilli at some point before Kiilz came into the picture.

ALSO READ: Terry tha rapman calls out actor cum rapper

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

