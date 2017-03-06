Young and emerging rapper Payper just dropped a hot single titled 'Look what you did to him' featuring Terry tha Rapman, aka TR.

The rappers go back and forth in a refreshing back and forth of bars dropping.

At about the 2:50 minute mark, Terry lets Ikechukwu have it "A little Henny in the system, a nigga turn loose jaw, facts only we no send all that loose talk, girl leave you for another man whose fault, go hard or go home, true talk."

TR obviously was making reference to the Pulse Nigeria Loose Talk podcast episode featuring Hip-Hop artist Ikechukwu, where he took shades at TR at about the 2hour 19 minute mark, calling him out for trying to be friends with him, when he used to be intimate with his ex-fiancee Sarah Ofilli at some point before Kiilz came into the picture.