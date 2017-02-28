Top 10 with Abiola 10 hottest love songs that rocked February 2017

These songs take on the various shades of love, expressed with the most beautiful voices ever.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chordratic-My-Love play

Chordratic-My-Love

(Beats by Chordratic)

Pulse Music Tips How to go about sampling music
New Music Yemi Alade - 'Ferrari' (French Version)
Di'ja 'Air' [Video]
New Music Squeeze Tarela - 'Erema' (Ohema cover)
New Music PA. II - 'Barbershop blues'
New Music Cynthia Morgan - 'In love'
New Music Femi Leye - 'Ife'
Pulse Album Review Hip-hop never sounded quite so real on Kay's "Appetizers"
New Music Toby Grey - 'Je Suis fou de toi' ('Mad over you' cover)
New Music Doyinsola - 'Take my love' ft Sound Sultan

February has been seriously lit with so many love songs we've lost count.

These artists always want to key into what's hip and trendy per time, so thanks to the Valentine season, love and in some cases lust naturally became the theme of many songs that were churned out in February.

So riding on that theme, I have been able to handpick rather painstakingly 10 of the best love songs that hit February of year 2017.

In no particular order, here we go:

Efya - Love

Efya - love play

Efya - love

(One Nation)

Efya knocked me out with this record. Simply in her pure element of R&B, emotions get the best of the gorgeous vocalist. Thumbs up to The Gentleman for the beat.

 

Chordratic - My love

Chordratic-My-Love play

Chordratic-My-Love

(Beats by Chordratic)

 

This just makes you want to go propose to that crush or girlfriend of yours right away.

 

Cobhams Asuquo - Empty

play

 

Cobhams is not afraid to show his vulnerability to the woman of his life, letting her know just how much she means to him.

 

Timi Dakolo - Medicine ft The Yard people

Timi Dakolo - Medicine cover art play

Timi Dakolo - Medicine cover art

(Timi Dakolo)

 

Timi with his power vocals armed with the awesome production of Cobhams makes this song a keeper. Timi on the song makes it absolutely clear he will be miserable without his queen.

 

Belinda - For the road (Lekki)

Belinda - 'For the road' play

Belinda - 'For the road'

(Udeytrymedia)

 

With a stellar production from Masterkraft, Belinda aces it with her sublime vocals in 'For the road'.

 

Pasuma - Kowale

Pasuma - Kowale play

Pasuma - Kowale

(Wasbar Records)

 

The maestro leaves Fuji aside for this one and gets in touch with his romantic R&B side, just for the sake of love.

 

Odunsi - Desire ft Funbi, Tay Iwar

Odunsi Desire feat Tay Iwar play

Odunsi Desire feat Tay Iwar

(Twitter)

 

Odunsi, Funbi and Tay add their touches of genius to make a fine record out of this ballad.

 

Tjan - Your smile

Tjan - Your smile play

Tjan - Your smile

(Tjan)

 

 

The 'Aduke''crooner scores another "hit goal" in 'Your smile'. A listen will convince you.

 

Dami Oniru - Fallin

Dami Oniru drops new music titled 'Fallin' play

Dami Oniru -

(Dami in oniru')

 

 

Dami bears it all - her heart and soul,  pleading for honesty and truth from her man interest, and sings it so adorably.

 

khandie -  Emotions in kumasi

Khandie play

Khandie

(OfficialKhandie)

 

Fire gyal Khandie dwells on heartbreak and love lost in this song, but it ends on a positive note as Khandie declares she's moved on. Beautiful vocals. Top notch production.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Made Men Music Group The rise and fall of Ubi Franklin and Iyanya’s...bullet
2 Tiwa Savage Watch singer perform at Essence Black Music Festivalbullet
3 Wizkid Is pop star cut off from the struggles of the common man?bullet

Buzz

Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy Mavin's boss signs Johnny Drille, Poe, DNA Twins to record label
Ayo Jay
Ayo Jay Singer's 'Your number' gets RIAA gold certified
Saeon Moruda takes UK
Saeon Rapper to tour UK, release mixtape "Birth of the Boychick"
Sugarboy - "Believe The Album
Sugarboy G-Worldwide singer announces debut album "Believe"