Top 10 with Abiola 10 hottest love songs that rocked February 2017

February has been seriously lit with so many love songs we've lost count.

These artists always want to key into what's hip and trendy per time, so thanks to the Valentine season, love and in some cases lust naturally became the theme of many songs that were churned out in February.

So riding on that theme, I have been able to handpick rather painstakingly 10 of the best love songs that hit February of year 2017.

In no particular order, here we go:

Efya - Love

Efya knocked me out with this record. Simply in her pure element of R&B, emotions get the best of the gorgeous vocalist. Thumbs up to The Gentleman for the beat.

Chordratic - My love

This just makes you want to go propose to that crush or girlfriend of yours right away.

Cobhams Asuquo - Empty

Cobhams is not afraid to show his vulnerability to the woman of his life, letting her know just how much she means to him.

Timi Dakolo - Medicine ft The Yard people

Timi with his power vocals armed with the awesome production of Cobhams makes this song a keeper. Timi on the song makes it absolutely clear he will be miserable without his queen.

Belinda - For the road (Lekki)

With a stellar production from Masterkraft, Belinda aces it with her sublime vocals in 'For the road'.

Pasuma - Kowale

The maestro leaves Fuji aside for this one and gets in touch with his romantic R&B side, just for the sake of love.

Odunsi - Desire ft Funbi, Tay Iwar

Odunsi, Funbi and Tay add their touches of genius to make a fine record out of this ballad.

Tjan - Your smile

The 'Aduke''crooner scores another "hit goal" in 'Your smile'. A listen will convince you.

Dami Oniru - Fallin

Dami bears it all - her heart and soul, pleading for honesty and truth from her man interest, and sings it so adorably.

khandie - Emotions in kumasi

Fire gyal Khandie dwells on heartbreak and love lost in this song, but it ends on a positive note as Khandie declares she's moved on. Beautiful vocals. Top notch production.