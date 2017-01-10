Tiwa Savage Singer records with Congolese musician Awilo Longomba

Tiwa Savage collaborates with Congolese music talent Awilo Longomba.

The Mavin singer shared photos of she and the veteran singer on her Instagram page with the simple caption "Tiwa Savage Awilo Longomba coming soon."

This will not of course be her first international collaboration as she has scored one titled 'Keys to the city' with Jamaican dancehall singer Busy Signal.

Tiwa signed on with Jay Z's 'Roc Nation in 2016, and spent 2016 going on tours in the USA, promoting her sophomore album "R.E.D" among other things.

Awilo Longonmba is known for his Soukos while Tiwa is known for her Afrobeats, R&B and pop styles.

Judging by the familiar sounds of both artistes, fans would have an idea of the kind of music that can come out from their collaboration.