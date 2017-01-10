Tiwa Savage Singer records with Congolese musician Awilo Longomba

The Mavin singer has got her fans eager and highly anticipating the release of the power collaboration.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Don Jazzy Mavin Records do not need to sign a new producer
Heineken Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Falz, others turn up for #OneLastTime party
Reekado Banks Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Iyanya, Falz give breathtaking performances at 'Thank You' concert

Tiwa Savage collaborates with Congolese music talent Awilo Longomba.

The Mavin singer shared photos of she and the veteran singer on her Instagram page with the simple caption "Tiwa Savage Awilo Longomba coming soon."

play

This will not of course be her first international collaboration as she has scored one titled 'Keys to the city' with Jamaican dancehall singer Busy Signal.

Tiwa signed on with Jay Z's 'Roc Nation in 2016, and spent 2016 going on tours in the USA, promoting her sophomore album "R.E.D" among other things.

Awilo Longonmba is known for his Soukos while Tiwa is known for her Afrobeats, R&B and pop styles.

Judging by the familiar sounds of both artistes, fans would have an idea of the kind of music that can come out from their collaboration.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Don Jazzy Is Mavin Records boss planning to sign DJ Coublon?bullet
2 Crowdfunding Why Nigerian musicians don’t publicly beg for moneybullet
3 Playdata Radio Chart Runtown's 'Mad over you' is most played song on...bullet

Buzz

Blind Senegalese singer Ablaye Mbaye had toured the world with Youssou N'Dour's Super Etoile de Dakar band (pictured in 2009)
Youssou N'Dour Senegalese music star mourns death of 'little brother' blind singer Mbaye
Apple music
Apple Music Nigerians unable to subscribe to music streaming service
Victoria Kimani Soundcity MVPS 2016
Victoria Kimani, Vanessa Mdee Watch singers' performances at the Soundcity MVP Awards 2016
 
Mr Eazi Singer to continue winning streak with "Life is Eazi: Lagos To Accra" EP