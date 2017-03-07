Tiwa Savage 'Maintain that essence,' singer says on staying true to your sound

Tiwa Savage speaks on her Roc Nation deal, addresses rumours of leaving Mavin records

“ I am signed to Roc Nation under management contract and Mavin is still my family and label,” Tiwa reaffirms, speaking with Notjustok TV.

She also establishes her publishing deal with Sony/ATV music publishing as still dealing with songwriting, talks about her her R.E.D album US tour, the One Africa Music Fest, and feeling of motherhood, amongst others.

On the inclusion of female artists in the industry, Tiwa Savage uses award shows as a point of reference, saying categories such as Best Artist and Best Album should include more of female nominees, instead of just restricting them to Best Female category.

The Mavin queen also delved into the sophomore R.E.D album, the individual singles, how she describes her sound and if she’d be fine tuning that for the international market.

“What I love about when Jazzy and I met Jay Z was that he didn’t want me to change, he specifically said that was what attracted him and the company to us,” she said urging fellow artists to maintain their essence so they can stand themselves out, and also adding that as much as we want to cater to the global market, the home front should not be neglected.