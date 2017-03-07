Tiwa Savage 'Maintain that essence,' singer says on staying true to your sound

The Mavin singer talking about her Roc Nation deal, says she wasn't going to change her style to suit some perceived global audience.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Savage on notjustoktv. play

Tiwa Savage on Notjustok TV.

(Tiwa Savage on NotjustOKTV.)

Don Jazzy Is Mavin Records the most overcrowded in Nigeria?
The Sound Mavin Records new signings, Wizkid in RCA, more [Episode 2]
Don Jazzy Mavin boss plays his chess move with 3 new signings

Tiwa Savage speaks on her Roc Nation deal, addresses rumours of leaving Mavin records

“ I am signed to Roc Nation under management contract and Mavin is still my family and label,” Tiwa reaffirms, speaking with Notjustok TV.

She also establishes her publishing deal with Sony/ATV music publishing as still dealing with songwriting, talks about her her R.E.D album US tour, the One Africa Music Fest, and feeling of motherhood, amongst others.

play

 

On the inclusion of female artists in the industry, Tiwa Savage uses award shows as a point of reference, saying categories such as Best Artist and Best Album should include more of female nominees, instead of just restricting them to Best Female category.

ALSO READ: Is Mavin Records the most overcrowded in Nigeria?

The Mavin queen also delved into the sophomore R.E.D album, the individual singles, how she describes her sound and if she’d be fine tuning that for the international market.

What I love about when Jazzy and I met Jay Z was that he didn’t want me to change, he specifically said that was what attracted him and the company to us,” she said urging fellow artists to maintain their essence so they can stand themselves out, and also adding that as much as we want to cater to the global market, the home front should not be neglected.  

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer wins first iHeartRadio Awards 2017bullet
2 Tiwa Savage Watch singer perform at Essence Black Music Festivalbullet
3 Made Men Music Group The rise and fall of Ubi Franklin and Iyanya’s...bullet

Buzz

Pulse Album Review With "÷", Ed Sheeran has created a masterpiece; his best work yet
Iyanya
Iyanya New EP offers singer a chance to completely reset his career
Terry tha rapman aka TR
TR Rapper disses Ikechukwu in new song 'Look what you did to him'
Iyanya to headline business conference at Georgetown university
Iyanya Singer will be releasing an EP soon