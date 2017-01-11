Tim Godfrey 'I'm not one of those Church folks, mine is more of relationship with God', singer says

  • Published:

Tim Godfrey 'Ahaa' [Video]
'The Experience' Donnie McClaukin, Cece Winans, Don Moen, Frank Edwards, others ready to minister at 2016 Edition
Gospel Special! Tim Godfrey – Kosi ft. Ccioma & IBK
Banging Gospel Visual! Watch Tim Godfrey – Amen
Gospel Music House Of Worship- 'Chioma'm' ft Tim Godfrey
Ré's Thoughts Why don’t we recognize gospel artistes at Nigerian awards?

Worship and praise leader Tim Godfrey stopped by at Pulse Nigeria, to talk on his social advocacy program against domestic violence targeted at women folks particularly, among other things.

On what he thinks of Gospel music as a genre and the church, Tim says he isn't one of those church folks, rather he is more interested in his relationship with God.

"I'm not one of those Church folks, mine is more of relationship with God," Godfrey notes.

He believes religion is being mistaken for Christianity and believes Christians are meant to be out there shining the light in the world they live in, and not hide under the four walls of a church building.

The praise leader also believes there is no such thing as Gospel music per se. stating that the word Gospel is a message.

"I don't think there's anything like Gospel music, I just think that the Gospel is a message," Godfrey says.

He also notes that it's okay to roll with secular music but doesn't support the ones with vulgar content.

"I don't like the separation between Gospel artistes and secular artistes, I think we do the same thing," he remarks.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Playdata Radio Chart Runtown's 'Mad over you' is most played song on...bullet
2 Dremo, Mayorkun Davido's artistes failed to impress on TimWestwood TV...bullet
3 Don Jazzy Is Mavin Records boss planning to sign DJ Coublon?bullet

Buzz

Dremo and Mayorkun freestyle on a Tim Westwood crib session
Dremo, Mayorkun Watch DMW artistes freestyle on TimWestood crib session
Olamide's The Glory debuts at number 6 on Billboard World Album charts
Olamide Rapper's "The Glory" debuts at number 6 on Billboard World Album Chart 2017
 
State Of The Music How can you get into the Nigerian music industry?
Kelly Hansome 4Play EP
Kelly Hansome Singer brings sexy back with release of "4Play" EP artwork