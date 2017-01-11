Worship and praise leader Tim Godfrey stopped by at Pulse Nigeria, to talk on his social advocacy program against domestic violence targeted at women folks particularly, among other things.

On what he thinks of Gospel music as a genre and the church, Tim says he isn't one of those church folks, rather he is more interested in his relationship with God.

He believes religion is being mistaken for Christianity and believes Christians are meant to be out there shining the light in the world they live in, and not hide under the four walls of a church building.

The praise leader also believes there is no such thing as Gospel music per se. stating that the word Gospel is a message.

He also notes that it's okay to roll with secular music but doesn't support the ones with vulgar content.

"I don't like the separation between Gospel artistes and secular artistes, I think we do the same thing," he remarks.