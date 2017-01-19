Throwback Thursday 10 Nigerian songs from wayback you'd love to hear again

Get ready for some major nostalgia as you plug your headphones or turn up the volume on your phone speakers.

Throwback songs seem to have that magic wand to put a smile on faces of many, given their mass appeal as at when they used to pop.

Nigerian music has grown in leaps and bounds, but the rich history of music will always be referenced and enjoyed due to their uniqueness. As the saying goes "Old wine gets better with age", and that could be said to be the case with the oldies or 'old skool' Nigerian music.

Here are 10 melodious songs from way back we know you'd love to hear again.

Azadus - You is the one

A one hit wonder love song from the act Azadus kept music listeners spellbound.

Da Grin - Thank God ft Omawumi

Off his 2010 CEO album, Da Grin and Omawumi masterfully 'finished work' on this thankful record.

Banky W - Capable remix

This song marked  the genesis of the singer's self-acclaimed title 'Mr Capable'. It's a melodious tune from the R&B act. So good he had to do the remix.

Psquare - Story story

The power twin duo document their beginnings up until when they the shows started coming and rolling in the money.

2face - Right here

Innocent Idibia shows he is a hopeless romantic with this tune from the album, "Face 2 Face", released on August 5, 2006.

Sound Sultan - Mathematics

The ''Sultan of music" and "Naija Ninja" playfully crafted this hit pop social relevant song 'Mathematics' off his 2004 "Textbook" album.

Plantashun boiz - Knock me off

The pop group of our time comprising 2face Idibia, Blackface, and Faze dropped this classic love track we couldn't get enough of.

 

Remedies - Shako mo

The group Remedies blew minds away with this tune which has been adjudged to be the song which paved way for today's modern pop songs.

 

Maintain - I catch cold

The funny classic from singer and songwriter, Olu Maintain, was at the time the popping anthem, with the hook of the song especially on everyone's lips. Corny but catchy (at least as of that era).

Wande coal - You bad

Off his debut album "Mushin 2 Mohits", Wande Coal and D'banj took people back then to the clubs and dancefloors with this monster of a track. Dare to say, the song will still make fans turn up major today.

Which is your favourite on the list? Share with us in the comments box.

