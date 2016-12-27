Theorist :  Artiste emerges first Hip-hop lecturer in Africa

The act who is a serving lecturer at the Political science department, Unilorin, stresses the role of education in driving an art and career such as music.
Known by the stage name The Theorist, the academician and serving lecturer at the department of Political science, Unilorin is known for his dogged research work which has led him to the path of music.
This feat is sure to inspire a lot of interested youths out there especially within the educational sphere to take music serious as a certified career path.
Seeing a lecturer do it asides from the out-of-classroom Hip hop community is further justification for the aspiring Hip-hop artiste among other genre-specific paths like R&B and Pop.
Students and outsiders will also get to value the importance and role of education towards the development of a thriving music career, seeing Theorist as a model.
The Theorist has already packed a lot of fans and is on the verge of dropping his debut single 'Pack and go'.
Watch as he is unveiled before the world in video below.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.