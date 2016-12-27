Theorist :  Artiste emerges first Hip-hop lecturer in Africa

University of Ilorin (Unilorin) lecturer Isiaq A. Omotayo has emerged the first Hip hop artiste to come out from the lecturing world in Africa.

Known by the stage name The Theorist, the academician and serving lecturer at the department of Political science, Unilorin is known for his dogged research work which has led him to the path of music.

This feat is sure to inspire a lot of interested youths out there especially within the educational sphere to take music serious as a certified career path.

Seeing a lecturer do it asides from the out-of-classroom Hip hop community is further justification for the aspiring Hip-hop artiste among other genre-specific paths like R&B and Pop.

Students and outsiders will also get to value the importance and role of education towards the development of a thriving music career, seeing Theorist as a model.

The Theorist has already packed a lot of fans and is on the verge of dropping his debut single 'Pack and go'.

Watch as he is unveiled before the world in video below.