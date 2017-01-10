Runtown's rave song 'Mad over you' is number one on the Playdata radio chart.

Psquare's 'Bank alert' emerges number two on the chart followed by Reekado Bank's 'Oluwa ni' at number 3 position.

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country. The monitoring service puts together the most played songs on radio for the past week on its top 10 chart.

See rest of countdown below.

Number 10: Kiss Daniel - Mama

Number 9:Mr Eazi - Skin tight

Number 8: Bruno Mars - 24K Magic



Number 7: Phyno - Fada Fada (Ghetto Gospel)



Number 6:Korede Bello - Do like that

Number 5:Wizkid - Daddy Yo

Number 4: Tekno - Pana

Number 3: Reekado Banks - Oluwa ni

Number 2: Psquare - Bank Alert

Number 1: Runtown - Mad over you