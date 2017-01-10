The Eric Many Entertainment recording act has had virtually everyone going bunkers since he dropped the song.
The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country. The monitoring service puts together the most played songs on radio for the past week on its top 10 chart.
ALSO READ: eLDee, Kingsley Offor speak on new data tracking product, challenges of broadcast media industry,
See rest of countdown below.