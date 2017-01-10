Playdata Radio Chart Runtown's 'Mad over you' is most played song on radio [Week 2]

The Eric Many Entertainment recording act has had virtually everyone going bunkers since he dropped the song.

  • Published:
Runtown in 'Mad Over You' video play

Runtown in 'Mad Over You' video

(Instagram)

Runtown's rave song 'Mad over you' is number one on the Playdata radio chart.

Psquare's 'Bank alert' emerges number two on the chart followed by Reekado Bank's 'Oluwa ni' at number 3 position.

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country. The monitoring service puts together the most played songs on radio for the past week on its top 10 chart.

Playdata radio chart is based on results of radio stations monitored across Nigeria. play

The Playdata radio chart is based on results of radio stations monitored across Nigeria

(Playdata)

 

See rest of countdown below.

Number 10: Kiss Daniel - Mama

Number 9:Mr Eazi - Skin tight

Number 8: Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Number 7: Phyno - Fada Fada (Ghetto Gospel)


Number 6:Korede Bello - Do like that

Number 5:Wizkid - Daddy Yo

Number 4: Tekno - Pana

Number 3: Reekado Banks - Oluwa ni

Number 2: Psquare - Bank Alert

Number 1: Runtown - Mad over you

