Tekno Watch clip of singer's moments at Sony Columbia office

Tekno on his Sony deal quest is showcased in a video by Chief Obi as he, TripleMG boss Iyanya and Paul Okoye of Upfront and Personal.

The video sees the singer and team joking around, as he also got to meet with American producer Swiss Beatz.

Tekno with Swiss Beatz play

Tekno meets with Swiss Beatz

(Youtube)

The 'Pana' crooner imprinted his name on the Sony Wall of fame, marking his territory as a Sony artist.

Tekno signing name on Wall of fame. play

Tekno imprinting name on Wall of fame.

(Youtube)

ALSO READ: The full details of Tekno's SONY deal

The deal which makes Tekno the first Nigerian act signed to the label is yet to be officially announced by both parties - Sony and Tekno's team.

Columbia Records is home to international artists such as John Legend, Beyonce, One Direction and Mariah Carey among many celebrated talented artistes.

Watch the video documentary below.

