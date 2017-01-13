Tekno The full details about ‘Pana’ singer’s Sony deal

It’s official, Tekno is in New York, USA, to sign his deal with Columbia Records.

The ‘Pana’ singer is signing on to the American record label, owned by Sony Music Entertainment, a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America. He joins a list of Nigerian artistes who are increasingly doing business with the major music corporation.

Wizkid, Davido, Ayo Jay, and Ycee are all involved with Sony Music at different levels with business deals that are designed to generate value for both ends.

In a recent interview with Linda Ikeji, Ubi Franklin, had revealed that preliminary contract papers had been signed and sent back for vetting, which kickstarted the process.

"We were in a very busy period, it was difficult for us to travel, it's not something that you go and travel, do, stay for one day and come back, so what they did was to seal up something before next year, so what we did was a preliminary signing.

"We'd been going back and forth for about three, four months, when the contract was right, we had to sign our copy here and send it to them, when we go back there, we would pick up our copy, the one they have signed, that's when we will officially announce it," he further explained.

According to a reliable source involved in Tekno’s deal, the singer who had a great 2016, is signing a 3-single deal with Columbia records, to be produced and distributed and sold by the music house across the globe, in various markets where African music is being consumed. The deal was brokered by Nigerian entertainment mogul, Paul Okoye of Upfront and Personal and MMMG co-owner, Ubi Franklin.

‘Pana’, which was released in July 2016, was a major African hit across the continent and beyond, and has shown crossover potential in different markets. The video released in August, has racked up over 16 million views on VEVO.

The powers at Columbia Records, after being alerted to this new wave by sources, have decided to throw their weight behind the man, by investing in the single and 2 others. ‘Pana’ will officially be the property of Sony Music Entertainment, and will be distributed across different markets.

It is likely that it’s longevity of ‘Pana’ will be explored with a remix designed to make it penetrate more. This is not uncommon. In 2016, Ayo Jay’s deal with RCA Records, involved a remix to his chart topper, ‘Your number’. It featured Chris Brown and Kid Ink.

After ‘Pana’, According to our source, there will be two other singles to be released by Tekno under Columbia Records, these singles will pass through the terms of the deal. Based on the performance of all three singles, all parties will now explore the option of an extension, or a new deal. If the singles perform poorly, then its goodbye from Columbia.

The full deal will be officially announced any time next week, but the singer who on the January 10, jetted off to New York in company of Paul and Ubi, and have the deal in the bag. Tekno will be provided with an upfront payment, and then would get a percentage off sales of the records.

In a recent interview with Linda Ikeji, Ubi Franklin, had revealed that preliminary contract papers had been signed and sent back for vetting, which kickstarted the process.