Tekno Singer has a big year planned ahead of him

This is a big year for Tekno, and he is properly set up to grow further this year.

  Published:
Tekno performing at Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 play

Tekno performing at Soundcity MVP Awards 2016

(Pulse)

When the New Year was rang in all over the world, one man who would not have wanted to step forward into 2017 was Tekno. The young man had a ball in 2016, enjoyed his best career year, and wrapped it all up with 3 trophies at the Soundcity MVP Awards.

How nice.

But that’s all in the past now. 2017 inevitably had to show up, and with it comes a new opportunity to do more, write more, record more, and release more music. Everyone will be judged from a fresh book and as usual, only winners will be celebrated.

(Pulse)

 

Tekno spent the last end of 2016 in the news for a lot of reasons, but the most important of them is his music business sorting out itself. The star who gave the world ‘Pana’ last year had Columbia Records throw their business at him, and signed him up. This year, that deal will be concluded and the singer can begin a new push towards fully realizing his potential.

Then there’s the part about his contract with Made Men Music Group.

According to insiders, Tekno’s contract with Ubi Franklin’s MMMG is set to expire this year. The singer who signed up to the record label in 2013 was on a four-year contract which would expire this year. There has been no official of the singer willing to explore options to renegotiate terms.

(Instagram)

 

But entertainment entrepreneur and CEO of Upfront and Personal, Paul Okoye, who was instrumental in the Columbia Records deal for Tekno, just bought a 50% stake in MMMG. The man has been very much about investing in Tekno’s talent, and marketing him beyond the African market. He just bought all of Iyanya’s shares in Tekno’s current record label, meaning that things are looking up for Tekno in that department.

Musically, there’s still the small matter of an album dropping from the star. Tekno’s brilliance so far has not provided a body of work to house all of his content and further display the true spectrum of his artistry.

(Twitter)

 

2017 is being suggested as a year for him to drop the project, and a tentative album title – “Half An Hour” – has already been reported in sections of the media. But so far, no one from the camp is offering any detail on the project. But the Columbia deal with Tekno works, and it will be announced later this month.

This is a big year for Tekno, and he is properly set up to grow further this year.

