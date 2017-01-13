The skillful producer and singer with a heart of gratitude signs on the wall of fame at the Sony Music office.
He also gets to meet some Sony music officials at Columbia Records as he stamps his name on the wall of fame.
The deal is yet to be officially announced, though fans already have a clue as to its financial worth as told by Upfront Bookings' CEO Paul Okoye.
The Columbia records Twitter account thanked him for stopping by.
Columbia Records is home to international artists such as John Legend, Beyonce, One Direction and Mariah Carey among many celebrated talented artistes.