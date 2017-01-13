Tekno Watch singer meet up with Swiss Beatz, Sony officials

The skillful producer and singer with a heart of gratitude signs on the wall of fame at the Sony Music office.

  Published:
Tekno play

Tekno

(Instagram)

Tekno Singer's contract with Ubi Franklin runs until 2019
Tekno Singer has a big year planned ahead of him
Tekno who headed to New York some days back to conclude on his Sony deal meets up with American producer Swiss Beatz.

Tekno with Swiss Beatz play

Tekno meets with Swiss Beatz

(Youtube)
 

He also gets to meet some Sony music officials at Columbia Records as he stamps his name on the wall of fame.

Tekno signing name on Wall of fame. play

Tekno imprinting name on Wall of fame.

(Youtube)

 

The deal is yet to be officially announced, though fans already have a clue as to its financial worth as told by Upfront Bookings' CEO Paul Okoye.

The Columbia records Twitter account thanked him for stopping by.

Columbia Records is home to international artists such as John Legend, Beyonce, One Direction and Mariah Carey among many celebrated talented artistes.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

