Tekno who headed to New York some days back to conclude on his Sony deal meets up with American producer Swiss Beatz.

He also gets to meet some Sony music officials at Columbia Records as he stamps his name on the wall of fame.

The deal is yet to be officially announced, though fans already have a clue as to its financial worth as told by Upfront Bookings' CEO Paul Okoye.

The Columbia records Twitter account thanked him for stopping by.

Thanks @alhajitekno for stopping by the offices today! #Pana https://t.co/9jYTCdCah1 — Columbia Records (@ColumbiaRecords) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Columbia Records is home to international artists such as John Legend, Beyonce, One Direction and Mariah Carey among many celebrated talented artistes.