Tekno :  Billboard lists singer as 10 hip-hop and R&B artists to watch in 2017

2016 was a good year for the Made Men Music Group (TripleMG) , his song ‘Pana’ was the number one song on Nigerian radio for several weeks.

Tekno has been listed as one of 10 hip-hop and R&B artists to watch out for in 2017 by American entertainment publication Billboard.

The ‘Pana’ crooner was the only Nigerian listed alongside foreign musicians like Kehlani, Khalid, Princess Nokia and others.

Billboard contributor Elias Leight wrote this about the pop star in his article:

"Tekno already has a number of hits in Nigeria, and Columbia Records took note, throwing its weight behind this agile, elastic-voiced singer. Tekno's "Pana," which has already accumulated more than 13 million views on YouTube and inspired a minor version of a video challenge, is romantic and light on its feet with little more than a nagging guitar line and squirts of bass, everything pegged to a serpentine forward march. There's clearly a demand in the mainstream for feathery dance cuts like this one: close your eyes and imagine a smart radio programmer cueing this up after Drake's "Too Good.""

Tekno play

Tekno

(Instagram)

 

 In just four months, the music video for his single gathered over 14 million views on YouTube.

Tekno 'Pana' play

Tekno 'Pana'

(Youtube)

 

He won the award for Best Breakthrough Act at the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) 2016 on October 22, 2016, beating Falz (Nigeria) Simi (Nigeria), Emtee (South Africa), Babes Wodumo (South Africa), Franko (Cameroon), Nasty C (South Africa), Nathi (South Africa) and Raymond (Tanzania).

Tekno signing his Sony Deal. play

Tekno signing his Sony Deal.

(Twitter)

 

In November 2016, it was revealed that Tekno was set to sign a deal with Sony Music.

Author

Princess Irede Abumere

Princess Irede Abumere is an Editor at Pulse. A multimedia journalist, social media enthusiast and a storyteller, Princess is an adventurer and a paramour of African culture and entertainment. Twitter: @PrincessIre Instagram: princess_ire

