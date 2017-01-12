Tekno Singer arrives New York to wrap up Sony deal

The 'Pana' song crooner, Paul Okoye of Upfront and Personal, and TripleMG's Ubi Franklin made the journey down to seal the $4m worth Sony deal.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Tekno play

Tekno

(Instagram)

Rave singer of the moment Tekno Miles is in New York, USA to wrap up the Sony Music deal that's been much talked about lately.

The singer arrived the States with Paul Okoye, CEO Upfront Bookings, and TripleMG label executive Ubi Franklin.

In a celebratory mood, the trio shared their excitement on social media, about the deal being done and dusted!

Ubi Franklin earlier revealed to Linda Ikeji Music that there was a preliminary signing of the Sony deal done last year, explaining that the deal couldn't be wrapped up then due to logistics constraints.

According to the video clip shared by Paul Okoye, the Sony deal is said to be worth four million dollars.

Expectedly, an official announcement about the details of the deal will be made available in due time from the Tekno and Sony camp.

Pulse will keep you posted as this develops.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

