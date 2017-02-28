Sugarboy G-Worldwide singer announces debut album "Believe"

The album set for release sometime in April 2017 will also include an album launch concert.

Sugarboy - "Believe The Album play

Sugarboy's "Believe" album artwork

Sugarboy is set to drop his debut album titled "Believe" in April 2017.

There would also be an album launch concert to be held on April 22, 2017 at the Grandball room Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Sugarboy has released a number of singles in the past year in preparation for his debut album.

Sugarboy to release debut album "Believe" in April 2017 play

Sugarboy to release debut album "Believe" in April 2017

‘Hola Hola’ was a major hit in the clubs, party spots and the streets, ‘Legalize’ did fairly well too and recently the singer released ‘Dada omo’, a woman-praising song.

The 'Hola Hola' crooner played a key role in label mate Kiss Daniel's debut album "New Era" released 2016, with collaborations in singing and production that brought to life some of the hit songs by Kiss Daniel.

ALSO READ: Is this the year 'Hola hola' singer explodes?

