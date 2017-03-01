State Of The Music 5 classes of Nigerian women who inspire our musicians

All of the successes of Nigerian pop stars are dependent on women. There’s no Nigerian pop star who doesn’t owe his success to a female that has at one point or another crossed his path.

That’s why over 80% of our music on radio are about women, how they make us feel, the power behind their sexuality, and our interaction on various levels with us.

That’s why they are the greatest. Nigerian women, the true creators of Nigerian music. Diana, Folake, Salewa, and Golibe. These women are the real MVPs of the music industry.

But they aren’t alone. There are Mothers, Wives, Aunts, Sisters and Daughters who inspire the music too, and we are presenting all the types of women who make us have great music.

Club Girls

You might turn your nose up when you see them hustling at the club to get new customers, sleep with them and get their money. But these people are most inspirational set of women in Nigeria. You see all of those songs where women are told to whine their waist, go down low, put it on the men, and bounce it like they just don’t care? That’s the club girl right there.

She is doing the Lord’s work in the life of all of these artistes, and inspiring them to make new hits. After a great encounter with one of them during his birthday, Wizkid got the inspiration for “Are you gonna dance o, if I show you the money’…

Girlfriends

Whenever you see an artiste and his girlfriend. Run straight to her, and take a selfie. She is the real star of the situation. There are always those moments when the artist loses focus and falls out of his creativity. Guess who picks them up? The girlfriend. Ice Prince’s ex-girlfriend, Maima, was one of the key components of his career. She starred in his video, and had songs dedicated to her. This is where Tekno’s ‘Diana’, ‘Folake’, and all the others come in. They are the movers and shakers of careers.

Mothers

A mother’s love is one of the purest relationships on earth. Mothers would do anything for their kids, and fight to the death to create a path for their children to succeed. Burna Boy has had a rocky business manager with his mother, who continues to seek the best management style for him. Wizkid’s mother goes somewhere in a corner of her room every night, and tasks God to help him become the greatest. That’s why he sang her the song ‘Joy’, in her name.

Daughters

There’s just as much as love that flows from the mother to the kids, as from the artistes to their female daughters. Artists love their daughters, and they would go lengths to make sure that child gets the best they can afford. That need to be providers for their daughters, inspires them to continue the creation of music, and push new heights in creation of music. Daughters are drivers of creativity in musicians.

Lovers

Sex is a beautiful thing. That movement of bodies against each other and the generation of primal animalistic feelings is a real driver of creativity. The thoughts and obswession about it in humanity drives the mind to paint sensual pictures and expressions. That’s why some of the best artistes are the ones who sing about sex and the various ways in which they get it. Lil Kesh, D’banj and many others are good examples.

Wives

Ask Timi Dakolo. All he ever sings about is his pretty wife, and every song is a hit, back to back. Go on. Ask him.

Wives need you to grow, wives support and care. Wives cheer you on, and doubles as a rudder in the careers of artistes.

They are the greatest.