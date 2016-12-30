Home > Buzz >

Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 :  Yemi Alade wins best female artiste

The singer won the award over the likes of Tiwa Savage, Cynthia Morgan, Simi, Vanessa Mdee, Victoria Kimani and Ms Vee.

Once again Yemi Alade has been recognised as an MVP. The singer has won the award for Best Female Artiste of the year at the 2016 Soundcity MVP Awards.

In this category, 'Na gode' singer was against some of Africa’s leading ladies in the music industry  including Tiwa Savage, Cynthia Morgan, Simi, Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania), Victoria Kimani (Kenya), and Ms Vee (Ghana).

The 2016 Soundcity MVP Awards was held at Eko Hotel Lagos on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Alade was also nominated in the Best Pop artiste of the year category.

On October 22, 2016, the ‘Johnny’ crooner won Best Female Artist award at the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) 2016. She also recently won the Future Awards Africa Prize For Music.

Yemi Alade has had a very busy 2016. She dropped her sophomore album, “Mama Africa”, which hit the No. 1 position at Africa’s iTunes charts, and proceeded to travel around the globe performing all of her singles, and gathering the wealth and the recognition.

She has also moved past the project, and has focused her attention on releasing new music. Two post-album singles ‘Want you’ and ‘ Gucci Ferragamo’, have come from her, with countless videos being released by her team.

