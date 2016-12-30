Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 :  Wizkid wins Artiste of the year, Best male artiste

There’s no stopping Wizkid. Once again the Star boy has received the award for Best Male artiste at the 2016 Soundcity MVP Awards.

In the category, the singer was up against Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania), Emtee (South Africa) as well as Nigeria’s favourites Falz, Olamide, Patoranking and Phyno.

The Best Male artiste award was presented by Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah however the singer was absent from the ceremony which held at Eko Hotel Lagos on Thursday, December 29, 2016.

The 'Ojuelegba' crooner was also nominated in the Best Pop artiste and Best Digital artiste of the year categories.

On October 22, 2016, Wizkid won Artiste of the Year at the Headies 2016, in a keenly tight category edging out Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Falz and Olamide.

The singer's international penetration was the major highlight of his year, collaborating with Canadian rapper Drake's 'One dance', whose album "Views" has been nominated at the forthcoming Grammys, February 2017.

Meanwhile,Wizkid, has dropped his first official single of the year 2016 and it is titled 'Daddy yo'.

The track is also the first for the singer under Sony Music's subsidiary, RCA Records.