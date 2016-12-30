Home > Buzz >

Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 :  Tekno wins Digital artiste, Song of the year, Listener's choice

Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 Tekno wins Digital artiste, Song of the year, Listener's choice

Tekno leads winners list with three awards.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tekno Miles has joined his voice against domestic violence play

Tekno Miles has joined his voice against domestic violence

(YouTube)

Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 See full list of winners
Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 Wizkid wins Artiste of the year, Best male artiste
Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 Yemi Alade wins best female artiste
In 2016 were grateful for… Sony Music mopping up Africa’s premiere talents
Tekno Billboard lists singer as 10 hip-hop and R&B artists to watch in 2017
Tekno Arrogance is a killer in the music industry, and ‘Pana’ singer has it
Tekno Singer disqualified from the Headies ‘Next Rated’ award category

Tekno has won a treble at the 2016 Soundcity MVP Awards.

The ‘Pana’ crooner took home the awards for Digital Artiste of the year, Song of the year and Listener's choice at the ceremony held at Eko Hotel Lagos on Thursday, December 22, 2016.

The Made Men Music Group artiste was up against heavyweights like PSquare, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Davido as well as South Africa’s AKA and Cassper Nyovest in the Digital Artiste category.

play

 

His hit single ‘Pana’ scored the singer the Listener’s choice award beating the likes of 'Lagos to Kampala' by Runtown featuring Wizkid, Babanla by Wizkid, Omo Alhaji by YCee, ‘Who You Epp’ by Olamide featuring Wande Coal, ‘ Oluwa ni’ by Reekado Banks, ‘Pick Up’ by Adekunle Gold and Skintight by Mr Eazi featuring Efya.

‘Pana’ was also named song of the year.

Tekno Pana play

Tekno Pana

(Triple MG)

 

On October 22, 2016 won the award for Best Breakthrough Act at the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) 2016, beating Falz (Nigeria) Simi (Nigeria), Emtee (South Africa), Babes Wodumo (South Africa), Franko (Cameroon), Nasty C (South Africa), Nathi (South Africa) and Raymond (Tanzania).

Tekno play

Tekno

(Instagram)

2016 was a good year for Tekno) , his song ‘Pana’ was the number one song on Nigerian radio for several weeks.

In just four months, the music video for his single gathered over 14 million views on YouTube. In November 2016, it was revealed that Tekno was set to sign a deal with Sony Music.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Princess Irede Abumere

Princess Irede Abumere is an Editor at Pulse. A multimedia journalist, social media enthusiast and a storyteller, Princess is an adventurer and a paramour of African culture and entertainment. Twitter: @PrincessIre Instagram: princess_ire

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer thinks back on career journey; the era before the famebullet
2 Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 See full list of winnersbullet
3 Olamide Rapper shuts down Lagos with live concert, in grand stylebullet

Buzz

Yemi Alade in new photos
Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 Yemi Alade wins best female artiste
Wizkid
Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 Wizkid wins Artiste of the year, Best male artiste
Top 5 Gospel songs of 2016
Frank Edwards 'Secular music that could be used to heal the world says "Shake your b*m b*m", singer laments
Wizkid Is Starboy’s ‘Daddy Yo’ the first hit song of 2017?