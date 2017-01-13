The Naija Ninja veteran singer releases freestyle tracks and asks producers to lace them with beats they have made.
The Naija Ninja singer via Twitter asks upcoming producers to send beats they have up and ready to complement the freestyle tracks he has out.
The veteran singer released his seventh studio album titled "Out of the box" in 2016, comprising 24 tracks including bonus tracks.
The singles out of the album include 'Hello baale', 'Kuku no worry' and 'African baby' featuring Phyno and Flavour.'