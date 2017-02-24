Soti Effyzzie music act shows promise with her music

Soti speaks with Pulse about her starting out with music from the church in the choir to working with Naeto C in song 'Superman,' off the rapper's "You Know My P" debut album and with Ikechukwu in the track ‘Killz’.

The budding singer also talks about her two recently released singles ‘Ekelebe’ and ‘I pray’ which she has premiered at a Lagos based radio station.

‘Ekelebe’ she says is a playful club song, while ‘I pray’ was inspired by hunger literally and her drive to succeed in the competitive industry despite the discouragements here and there.

Describing herself as an Afro-pop act, she however asserts that she wouldn’t like to be boxed.

Soti before Effyzzie Music has worked with the likes of Ice Prince and producer TY Mix, and is looking to make big strides in the industry as her demeanor rightly shows.

Listen to Soti's 'I pray' below: