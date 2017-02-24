Soti Effyzzie music act shows promise with her music

The singer also has recently out two new singles, a sober prayerful number and a playful club track.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Soti play

Soti

(Effyzzie Music)

New Music Soti - 'Ohema' (Cover)
New Music Soti - 'Boy' ft Ice Prince

Soti speaks with Pulse about her starting out with music from the church in the choir to working with Naeto C in song 'Superman,' off the rapper's "You Know My P" debut album and with Ikechukwu in the track ‘Killz’.

The budding singer also talks about her two recently released singles ‘Ekelebe’ and ‘I pray’ which she has premiered at a Lagos based radio station.

‘Ekelebe’ she says is a playful  club song, while ‘I pray’ was inspired by hunger literally and her drive  to succeed in the competitive industry despite the discouragements here and there.

Describing herself as an Afro-pop act, she however asserts that she wouldn’t like to be boxed.

Soti before Effyzzie Music has worked with the likes of Ice Prince and producer TY Mix, and is looking to make big strides in the industry as her demeanor rightly shows.

Listen to Soti's 'I pray' below:

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Made Men Music Group The rise and fall of Ubi Franklin and Iyanya’s...bullet
2 Tiwa Savage Watch singer perform at Essence Black Music Festivalbullet
3 Pulse List 5 Nigerian singers who've made a fortune with their husky...bullet

Buzz

Geniuzz
Geniuzz Effyzzie Music singer to release "Slice of Geniuzz" EP
Cobhams Asuquo talks honing one's craft in the music industry
Cobhams Asuquo Music maestro unveils official cover artwork of album "For You"
Seun Kuti on Afrobeat, Black lives, Lauryn Hill and more
Seun Kuti "Nigerians don’t want to hear my music because it reminds them of their problems," singer says
DJ Babus Pulse House of February mixtape
DJ Babus Pulse Music and DJ present "House of February" Mixtape