Brit Awards 2017 Skepta, Rihanna lead the pack with three nominations each

The British-Nigerian grime act, Skepta has nods for Album of the Year, Best Breakthrough Artist, and Male Solo Artist of the Year.

Joseph Adenuga, better known as Skepta is in the lead alongside Rihanna and British Pop group Little Mix, each scoring three nominations, while Canadian rapper Drake and late British legend David Bowie have two nods apiece at the Brit Awards 2017.

The nominations were announced at a ceremony held on Saturday, January 14, and broadcast on free-to-air station ITV.

Skepta’s being nominated for British Male Solo Artist of The Year alongside Craig David, David Bowie, Michael Kiwanuka and Kano.

He is equally up for the Mercury Music Prize prestigious Album of the Year for "Konnichiwa," facing competition from David Bowie's "Blackstar",  Kano's "Made In The Manor" and The 1975's "I like it when you are sleep, for you are so beautiful yet unaware of it".

Skepta is also in the running for Best Breakthrough Artist alongside Blossoms, Stormzy, Rag 'N' Bone Man and Anne-Marie.

Rihanna play

Rihanna

(Telegraph)

 

Rihanna on the other hand is up for British single, British video ('Both for Calvin Harris' 'This is what you came for') and International Female Solo Artist of the Year which Beyonce, Sia, Solange as well as  Christine and the Queens are in the running for.

Full list below

British Male Solo Artist
Craig David
David Bowie
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta

British Female Solo Artist
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé
Lianne La Havas
Nao

British Group
The 1975
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead

British Breakthrough Act
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag’n’Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy

British Single
Alan Walker – Faded
Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For 
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won't Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk

Mastercard British Album Of The Year
The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It
David Bowie – Blackstar
Kano – Made In the Manor
Michael Kiwanuka –  Love & Hate
Skepta – Konnichiwa

British Artist Video Of The Year
Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won't Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix feat. Sean Paul – Hair
One Direction – History
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk

International Male Solo Artist
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd

International Female Solo Artist
Beyoncé
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna 
Sia
Solange

International Group
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

