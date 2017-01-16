The British-Nigerian grime act, Skepta has nods for Album of the Year, Best Breakthrough Artist, and Male Solo Artist of the Year.
The nominations were announced at a ceremony held on Saturday, January 14, and broadcast on free-to-air station ITV.
Skepta’s being nominated for British Male Solo Artist of The Year alongside Craig David, David Bowie, Michael Kiwanuka and Kano.
He is equally up for the Mercury Music Prize prestigious Album of the Year for "Konnichiwa," facing competition from David Bowie's "Blackstar", Kano's "Made In The Manor" and The 1975's "I like it when you are sleep, for you are so beautiful yet unaware of it".
Skepta is also in the running for Best Breakthrough Artist alongside Blossoms, Stormzy, Rag 'N' Bone Man and Anne-Marie.
Rihanna on the other hand is up for British single, British video ('Both for Calvin Harris' 'This is what you came for') and International Female Solo Artist of the Year which Beyonce, Sia, Solange as well as Christine and the Queens are in the running for.
Full list below
British Male Solo Artist
Craig David
David Bowie
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
British Female Solo Artist
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé
Lianne La Havas
Nao
British Group
The 1975
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
British Breakthrough Act
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag’n’Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy
British Single
Alan Walker – Faded
Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won't Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
Mastercard British Album Of The Year
The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It
David Bowie – Blackstar
Kano – Made In the Manor
Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate
Skepta – Konnichiwa
British Artist Video Of The Year
Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won't Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix feat. Sean Paul – Hair
One Direction – History
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
International Male Solo Artist
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
International Female Solo Artist
Beyoncé
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
International Group
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots