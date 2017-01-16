Joseph Adenuga, better known as Skepta is in the lead alongside Rihanna and British Pop group Little Mix, each scoring three nominations, while Canadian rapper Drake and late British legend David Bowie have two nods apiece at the Brit Awards 2017.

The nominations were announced at a ceremony held on Saturday, January 14, and broadcast on free-to-air station ITV.

Skepta’s being nominated for British Male Solo Artist of The Year alongside Craig David, David Bowie, Michael Kiwanuka and Kano.

He is equally up for the Mercury Music Prize prestigious Album of the Year for "Konnichiwa," facing competition from David Bowie's "Blackstar", Kano's "Made In The Manor" and The 1975's "I like it when you are sleep, for you are so beautiful yet unaware of it".

Skepta is also in the running for Best Breakthrough Artist alongside Blossoms, Stormzy, Rag 'N' Bone Man and Anne-Marie.

Rihanna on the other hand is up for British single, British video ('Both for Calvin Harris' 'This is what you came for') and International Female Solo Artist of the Year which Beyonce, Sia, Solange as well as Christine and the Queens are in the running for.

Full list below

British Male Solo Artist

Craig David

David Bowie

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

British Female Solo Artist

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sandé

Lianne La Havas

Nao

British Group

The 1975

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

British Breakthrough Act

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag’n’Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

British Single

Alan Walker – Faded

Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won't Let Go

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

Mastercard British Album Of The Year

The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It

David Bowie – Blackstar

Kano – Made In the Manor

Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate

Skepta – Konnichiwa

British Artist Video Of The Year

Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won't Let Go

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix feat. Sean Paul – Hair

One Direction – History

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

International Male Solo Artist

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Drake

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

International Female Solo Artist

Beyoncé

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

International Group

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots