Davido reveals he will be releasing four singles soon.

The singer revealed this piece of information via his Snapchat channel.

He also added that two of the songs will be catering for the African market, while the other two will be aimed at the world market.

The 'Baddest' singer released an EP "Son of mercy" back in September 2016, which housed rave singles including 'How long' featuring Tinashe, 'Coolest Kid in Africa' that features Nasty C among others.

Davido signed with Sony Music Entertainment January 2016, and in July of the same year was unveiled as a RCA Records artist, RCA being a flagship label under the music giants Sony. The Sony deal would see Davido release his sophomore album.