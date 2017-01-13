Davido Singer to release new music comprising 4 singles

The 'How long' singer will be dropping songs for the local market as well as the foreign market in fulfilment of his Sony RCA deal.

  Published:
Davido to release four new singles play

Davido to release four new singles

(Instagram)

Davido reveals he will be releasing four singles soon.

The singer revealed this piece of information via his Snapchat channel.

Davido plans to drop new singles, four in number, as revealed by him on his Snapchat page.

He also added that two of the songs will be catering for the African market, while the other two will be aimed at the world market.

play

 

The 'Baddest' singer released an EP "Son of mercy" back in September 2016, which housed rave singles including 'How long'  featuring Tinashe, 'Coolest Kid in Africa' that features Nasty C among others.

Davido signed with Sony Music Entertainment January 2016, and in July of the same year was unveiled as a RCA Records artist, RCA being a flagship label under the music giants Sony. The Sony deal would see Davido release his sophomore album.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

