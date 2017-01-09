Nigerian singer Seyi Shay opens 2017 in style with her first release of the New Year.

“YOLO YOLO”, comes 6 months after the beautiful and inspiring ‘Airbrush’, and this time the singer goes a unique direction for this new record.

“YOLO YOLO” continues Seyi Shay’s evolution through her pop sensibilities, as it captures the lush sounds of contemporary Highlife, fused with a hint of Latin, all wound together by stimulating Afrobeats, which come straight from Fela’s inspiration.

It’s a celebration record, one that sends the listener through to the carnival season, with its up-tempo arrangements, rhythmic percussion, catchy hook, and inclusive melody.

Truly, ‘YOLO YOLO’ is the new wave, and a breath of fresh air for lovers of African music, good music, and happy vibes.

