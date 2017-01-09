Nigerian singer Seyi Shay opens 2017 in style with her first release of the New Year.
Nigerian singer Seyi Shay opens 2017 in style with her first release of the New Year.
“YOLO YOLO”, comes 6 months after the beautiful and inspiring ‘Airbrush’, and this time the singer goes a unique direction for this new record.
“YOLO YOLO” continues Seyi Shay’s evolution through her pop sensibilities, as it captures the lush sounds of contemporary Highlife, fused with a hint of Latin, all wound together by stimulating Afrobeats, which come straight from Fela’s inspiration.
It’s a celebration record, one that sends the listener through to the carnival season, with its up-tempo arrangements, rhythmic percussion, catchy hook, and inclusive melody.
Truly, ‘YOLO YOLO’ is the new wave, and a breath of fresh air for lovers of African music, good music, and happy vibes.
To Listen Sms 177 to 5900, MTN subscribers only.
This is a sponsored post.