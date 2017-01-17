Sarz is credited for songs such as Wizkid's 'Samba', Reminisce's 'Kako bi chicken' and 'Asalamalekun' among others.
Sharing the post on Twitter, Sarz writes;
Sarz is a critically acclaimed producer responsible for production work on a number of artistes' songs and albums.
A few example of his productive genius work can be heard on Reminisce's 'Asalamalekun', Niniola's 'Ibadi', Wizkid's 'Jaiye jaiye' featuring Femi Kuti and Eldee's 'Wash wash' amongst others.
Sarz recently collaborated with Starboy's DJ Tunez in a dope joint titled 'Get up'.
Speaking with Pulse TV back in 2015, the producer said he decided to open up a Sarz academy because several people have asked him to tutor them, adding that a lot of people see what he does as great and want him to be their mentor.
