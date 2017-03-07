Runtown's 'Mad over you' stays at number one on the radio chart, still as most played song on Nigerian airwaves for week nine.

Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of you' gets to number two on the chart while Tjan's 'Your smile' takes number three spot.

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country. The monitoring service puts together the most played songs on radio for the past week on its top 10 chart.

See the top 10 songs most played from bottom up.

Number 10 Migos - Bad and Boujee ft Lil Uzi Vert

Number 9: Jidenna - A little bit more

Number 8: Wizkid - Daddy yo



Number 7: Korede Bello - Do like that remix ft Kelly Rowland



Number 6: Katy Perry - Chained to the rhythm

Number 5: Seyi Shay - Yolo Yolo

Number 4: Davido - IF

Number 3: Tjan - Your smile

Number 2: Ed Sheeran - Shape of you

Number 1: Runtown - Mad over you