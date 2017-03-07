Playdata Radio Chart Runtown's 'Mad over you' still number 1 most rotated song on radio [Week 10]

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country.

  • Published:
Runtown speaks to Pulse Nigeria about 'Mad over you play

Runtown speaks to Pulse Nigeria about 'Mad over you

(Pulse Nigeria)

Runtown's 'Mad over you' stays at number one on the radio chart, still as  most played song on Nigerian airwaves for week nine.

Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of you' gets to number two on the chart while Tjan's 'Your smile' takes number three spot.

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country. The monitoring service puts together the most played songs on radio for the past week on its top 10 chart.

Playdata radio chart is based on results of radio stations monitored across Nigeria. play

The Playdata radio chart is based on results of radio stations monitored across Nigeria

(Playdata)

 

See the top 10 songs most played from bottom up.

Number 10 Migos - Bad and Boujee ft Lil Uzi Vert

Number 9: Jidenna - A little bit more

Number 8: Wizkid - Daddy yo


Number 7: Korede Bello - Do like that remix ft Kelly Rowland


Number 6: Katy Perry - Chained to the rhythm

Number 5: Seyi Shay - Yolo Yolo

Number 4: Davido - IF

Number 3: Tjan - Your smile

Number 2: Ed Sheeran - Shape of you

Number 1: Runtown - Mad over you

