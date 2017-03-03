Runtown's 'Mad over you' stays at number one on the radio chart, still as most played song on Nigerian airwaves for week nine.

Seyi Shay's 'Yolo Yolo' picks up momentum to land at number two position, while B-Red's 'Fall for you' takes number three spot.

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country. The monitoring service puts together the most played songs on radio for the past week on its top 10 chart.

See the top 10 songs most played from bottom up.

Number 10:Zayn - I don't wanna live forever ft Taylor Swift

Number 9: The Weeknd- Star boy ft Daft Punk

Number 8:Tjan - Your smile



Number 7: Bruno Mars - 24K Magic



Number 6: Ed Sheeran - Shape of you

Number 5: Wizkid - Daddy yo

Number 4: Korede Bello - Do like that

Number 3: B-Red - Fall for you

Number 2: Seyi Shay - Yolo Yolo

Number 1: Runtown - Mad over you