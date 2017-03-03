Playdata Radio Chart Runtown's 'Mad over you' remains number 1 most played tune on radio [Week 9]

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Runtown speaks to Pulse Nigeria about 'Mad over you play

Runtown speaks to Pulse Nigeria about 'Mad over you

(Pulse Nigeria)

Playdata Radio Chart Tekno's 'Pana' remains unshaken at number 1 on chart [Week 40]
Playdata Radio Chart Tekno's 'Pana' still sitting pretty at top of charts for another week! [Week 39]
Playdata Radio Chart Tekno's 'Pana' reigns supreme for another week on the charts! [Week 38]
Playdata Radio Chart Tekno's 'Pana' reigns at the top of the charts! [Week 37]
Playdata Radio Chart Tekno's 'Pana' is number one for a fourth week [Week 36]
Playdata Radio Chart Tekno's 'Pana' takes over Nigerian radio [Week 35]
Playdata Radio Chart Tekno's 'Pana' is number one most played song on Nigerian radio [Week 34]
Playdata Radio Chart Top 10 songs on Nigerian radio [Week 33]
Playdata Radio Chart Top 10 songs on Nigerian radio [Week 32]
Playdata Radio Chart Top 10 songs on Nigerian radio [Week 31]

Runtown's 'Mad over you' stays at number one on the radio chart, still as  most played song on Nigerian airwaves for week nine.

Seyi Shay's 'Yolo Yolo' picks up momentum to land at number two position, while B-Red's 'Fall for you' takes number three spot.

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country. The monitoring service puts together the most played songs on radio for the past week on its top 10 chart.

Playdata radio chart is based on results of radio stations monitored across Nigeria. play

The Playdata radio chart is based on results of radio stations monitored across Nigeria

(Playdata)

 

ALSO READ: eLDee, Kingsley Offor speak on new data tracking product, challenges of broadcast media industry,

See the top 10 songs most played from bottom up.

Number 10:Zayn - I don't wanna live forever ft Taylor Swift

Number 9: The Weeknd- Star boy ft Daft Punk

Number 8:Tjan - Your smile


Number 7: Bruno Mars - 24K Magic


Number 6: Ed Sheeran - Shape of you

Number 5: Wizkid - Daddy yo

Number 4: Korede Bello - Do like that

Number 3: B-Red - Fall for you

Number 2: Seyi Shay - Yolo Yolo

Number 1: Runtown - Mad over you

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer, Nas, others to headline UK Wireless Festival 2017bullet
2 Don Jazzy Mavin's boss signs Johnny Drille, Poe, DNA Twins to record labelbullet
3 Wizkid Singer to release album "Sounds From The Other Side" in the...bullet

Buzz

Quincy L. Burrowes dies from car crash.
Quincy B Young Liberian singer dies from car crash
Psquare - Away
Pulse Music Video Chart Davido brags his way to the top with 'If' video this week
Zazzabi Singer arrested for releasing song without censors board approval
 
Sugarboy Singer will have no features on his debut album "Believe"