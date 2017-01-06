Runtown Singer's 'Mad over you' makes top 50 tracks on Billboard

Runtown is on a roll! Singer's 'Mad over you' has made the top 50 on Billboard Twitter Tracks.

Currently at number 38 on the list, 'Mad over you' is a guaranteed hit and will remain so for a while to come.

‘Mad Over You’ is a love themed song in which Runtown dips into a comfortable subject to produce a great song.

Self-produced, the new single draws inspiration from the Ghanaian ‘Alkayida’ sound which is reworked and repurposed for this project.

The video shot by Clarence Peters does wonders for this track and is the perfect accompaniment.

Big Kudos to him on this one.