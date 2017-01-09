Runtown Singer is currently winning with “Mad Over You” sweeping across Nigeria

Runtown is currently winning in 2017, and it’s all thanks to his latest single ‘Mad Over You’.

From Port Harcourt to Zaria, the singer’s song is top of the heap for the New Year, with turn of 2017 bringing it new penetration and fans. The video has gained reportage across the world, and social media has thrown its acceptance, with everyone finding new positive spins to give the tune.

On radio it is prime time and rush hour material. You want to win a commuter’s heart? Spin ‘Mad Over you’, you want him to love you for life, be sure to repeat it. Right now the song can do no wrong and there’s only as much as it can fly.

This a huge contrast to his 2016 which was dominated by turbulence in his personal business and situation with his record label.

The EricMany Entertainment singer has had a very turbulent year. After finding love in the Caribbean, and chasing new sounds, he was dragged to court by his record label. The battle to secure a common footing by the record label raged from Lagos courts to the news, and down to the US legal system.

In the end, a truce was called, and an agreement was reached. Runtown and his record label have established new rules of engagement, and we can all move forward, safe in the knowledge that Runtown can focus his energy on the creation and distribution of new music.

Runtown who broke through in 2014, has supplied Nigeria with a string of hit songs which has pushed him through, to different parts of the continent. That’s why he has an album – “Ghetto University”- which dropped in 2015 to cement his position.

But since the release of singles from the album, no new music has passed from Runtown’s lips to our playlists. That’s why this new release is momentous.

‘Mad Over You’ is a jam. A love themed song, Runtown dips into a comfortable subject to produce a great song. Self-produced, the new single draws inspiration from the Ghanaian ‘Alkayida’ sound which is reworked and repurposed for this project.

It’s a beautiful production, this one, and Runtown harnesses all of his powers for this. It’s a mid-tempo song which can coast through you initially, but eventually grows and envelopes you with its synths, mellow drum patterns and more. For the dancefloor, the relativity of the single will definitely be a favourite for rotation, and perhaps that is what the singer went for.

Runtown had quite a small window in 2016 to push this through, and generate the mass acceptance that it needs to be a hit. But he needn’t bother to push excessively. This project already has all the makings of a hit and in 2017 he is currently enjoying it.

On Youtube the video has amassed over 2.5 million streams, and recently made has made the top 50 on Billboard Twitter Tracks.

Currently at number 38 on the list, 'Mad over you' is a guaranteed hit and will remain so for a while to come.