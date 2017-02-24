Ruggedman Rapper pens down open letter to Nigerian musicians

Ruggedman writes a letter inviting Nigerian musicians and entertainers to register under the new PMAN (Performing Musician Association of Nigeria) administration.

WritIing as the current chairman media of the association, Ruggedybaba details the benefits prospective member stand to gain from registering.

He writes: " Pretty Okafor is the current president and the guy is putting in work and putting things in place for the betterment and benefit of Nigerian entertainers. I need your support to make this work because we are the ones that will enjoy once it kicks off. No more free downloads.

The benefits of having the #pmanbiometriccard include:

1. Health insurance you and 4 members of your family

2. Life insurance in case of death, your next of kin gets N5million.

3. For critical health challenge, you will be flown abroad

4. Pension plans for when you are over 65 years & ready to retire you will be getting N100,000.00 monthly

5. It gives you access to Visas. This officially confirms you as a professional creative artist.

6. It gives you access to PMAN legal team. Now you are no more alone when you are in a legal tussle

7. It also gives access to Loans without collateral from N50k-N10m, our partnering bank is available for you

To curb free downloads Pretty Okafor has brought in a barcoding and encoding company called JS1.Registering with N5000 at any Heritage bank branch automatically opens an account for you and your bio metric ID Card is also your atm card as seen in the attached picture. Before you drop a song you will come register it at PMAN (which is the same as the payment you make when putting your song on iTunes) and they will encode it and give it back to you and you throw it out as normal.

Only this time it has been encoded and the code is synced to your Heritage Bank account. So if u r artist n label owner all proceeds go straight into ur account upon download/streaming from anywhere in the world. People who download with data,automatically pay with data. So it's the service provider that pays.

If it is a record label and their artist, or producer/song writer it will be documented and payment automatically disbursed into each persons account upon download/stream according to their sharing formular. Each persons percentage goes to their accounts. PMAN gets theirs and the government gets their tax.