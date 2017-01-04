Ré's Thoughts Why don’t we recognize gospel artistes at Nigerian awardss

On December 8, 2016, Gospel artiste Kenny Saint Best took to the podium at Music Week Africa to question why gospel artistes didn’t receive endorsements from telcos and other big brands.

I honestly didn’t think much about it until later in the month when I attended ‘Praise in the Park’ and saw Pita and Ifeoluwa perform. Their performances blew me away and then it hit me - why don’t we recognise our gospel artistes?

December 2016 was awards season in Nigeria. There was the prestigious Headies awards and the Soundcity MVP awards .

The Headies held on Thursday, December 22, 2016 and there was no category recognising gospel artistes. Same thing with the Soundcity MVP awards. The reason why I have mentioned these awards because they are two of the most important local music awards.

Since they recognise several music styles, why don’t they also recognise gospel music?

Internationally even in secular awards, Christian singers/rappers are recognized. The BET Awards has the Dr Bobby Jones Gospel/Inspirational award category while the Grammy awards also has a Best Gospel Performance/Song. The Billboard awards also has categories to cater to this genre including Top Gospel Album, Top Gospel Song and Top Gospel Artiste.

Contrary to what you might think, the Nigerian gospel music industry is filled with amazing talent. And people are genuinely interested in songs by these artistes; this is evident from events like ‘Experience’.

The Experience 2016 which had live performances from Onos, Frank Edwards, Sammie Okposo, Chioma Jesus, Midnight Crew, Tim Godfrey, alongside American artistes like Travis Greene, CeCe Winans and Donnie McClurkin was attended by thousands.

2016 saw the likes of Nathaniel Bassey, Mike Abdul , Snatcha, Frank Edwards and Nosa being listed as the top Nigerian gospel artistes of the year .

Do they need the awards?

I know there might be the debate as to whether or not Christian singers really need this awards? Well in my opinion, they deserved to be recognised for their work (the same way they need to be paid for performances).

We never know what the future holds, but for sure, there’s a stirring in the gospel music industry.