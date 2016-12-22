Home > Buzz >

Reekado Banks :  Singer, Kiss Daniel, others thrill fans at 'Thank you' concert

Reekado Banks Singer, Kiss Daniel, others thrill fans at 'Thank you' concert

The singer, fellow Mavin colleagues and fellow artistes gave fans a Christmas treat performance at the New Afrika Shrine.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image

Reekado Banks Spraying cash, fights, here's all that went down at singer's 'Thank You' concert
Mr Eazi Falz, Phyno, Reminisce, others perform at ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos
Pulse List 2016 5 hottest Nigerian rappers of the year
Migos US stars, Krept N Konan, WSTRN perform at The Beat FM Christmas Concert in Nigeria
Migos WSTRN, Krept & Konan, Davido give outstanding performances at Nigerian Christmas party

Reekado Banks and industry colleagues entertained the audience with their variety of sounds at his 'Thank you' concert.

Held on the night of December 21, 2016, at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, performances trooped in starting from the upcoming and wannabe artists to the established industry big boys.

Reekado Banks at Thank you concert play

Reekado Banks at Thank you concertReekado Banks 'Thank You' Concert 2016

(Pulse)

Koker's 'Kolewerk' street hop song, 'Give them' and 'Do somethin had the fans grooving.

 

Chidinma, who came with her petite sweet persona and energy performing some of her songs including 'emi ni baller'.

YBNL Viktoh had a special performance, showing love to a disabled fan, by partying with him and blessing him with some money on stage.

Tekno was in the building, but didn't bring much life to his performance, he was rather only interested in destabilizing the crowd by tossing cash away.

 

Sugarboy put up an average show performing 'Hola hola' , while Mr 2kay held the audience captive with his melodious singing.

Falz the bahd guy stood out from the pack with a commanding performance, aided by dancers and their pleasing choreography.

Falz at Thank you concert play

Falz at Reekado Banks 'Thank You' Concert 2016

(Pulse)

 

Some of the Mavin crew - Don Jazzy, Di'ja, Korede Bello, Tiwa Savage and Iyanya came out to support their small boy turned biggy man Reekado. 

Don Jazzy play

Don Jazzy  performs at Reekado Bank 'Thank You' Concert 2016

(Pulse)

 

Small Doctor came with his usual lively performance and gave away a few cash of his own as a way of saying 'Thank you' to fans.

Ycee also 'Linked up' with Banks, and also performed his two rave songs 'Omo Alhaji' and 'Jagaban'.

Kiss Daniel at Reekado Banks 'Thank You' Concert 2016 play

Reekado Banks 'Thank You' Concert 2016

(Pulse)

 

Another major highlight of the event saw Kiss Daniel join Banks on stage as he performed his smash hit song 'Mama' to the delight of the fans.

 

 

Reekado went on to thrill the fans with his hit songs - 'Standard', 'Oluwa ni', 'Problem' and 'Katapot' which had some fans going emotional.

 

 The Mavin singer and industry colleagues conclusively gave fans a thrilling Christmas treat with the gift of their music.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Tekno Singer disqualified from the Headies ‘Next Rated’ award categorybullet
2 Pulse Music List 8 Christmas songs by Nigerian artists for your playlistbullet
3 Headies 2016 And the full list of winners are...bullet

Buzz

Life is Eazi Live bands are not for everybody and Mr Eazi showed us why
 
Bez TV Personality Bolanle Olukanni shares cool tips on how to attend singer's live concert
Aramide holds Suitcase album autograph session
Aramide Singer holds "Autograph" session for "Suitcase" album
Mr Eazi on beats 1
Mr Eazi There's a certain braveness to the young man who owned 2016