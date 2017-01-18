Reekado Banks Pop singer will have a mellow 2017

Last year was Reekado Banks in many ways.

The singer started off by winning the Headies ‘Next Rated’ award, and although his win resulted in a beef between his boss and Olamide, none of that was his fault, and a win is a win. History has it written that Reekado Banks won the award, fair and square.

That beef is just afoot note in the bigger picture.

The singer then found a way to push through the year with his debut album “Spotlight”. The project which was reviewed by Pulse who scored it a 3.5/5. Stating that: ““Spotlight” is a masterpiece, a markedly amazing debut for the young man who has built a fan base amongst the young and tech savvy, backed by the powers of Don Jazzy, and the oiled PR machinery that Mavin Records possess and wield to effect.”

There’s hardly a new day without the singer putting in the work to get the album out. And you know how it usually is for Nigerian artistes. They whip themselves into a frenzy while promoting the project. But the moment it drops, they drop their efforts and expect the project to magically push itself with very little contribution on their part.

But Mavin Records are not cut that bunch. They attacked fans with it at every turn, crafting new ways to market the project and send it across to everyone. From banners to crafted digital campaigns to make it pop, Mavin engaged Reekado Banks, as he played an active role in pushing down the windpipes of everyone who dared to listen.

Then came the singles. Part of the marketing for the project involved the use of singles in pushing the entire work. A small fragment of the 21-track project, they also did help. The song ‘Problem’ is now a staple in clubs and dance circuits of Nigeria and beyond because of marketing and promotions.

But 2016 is gone, and a new year unfolds. Where he enjoyed a blank Cheque from Mavin Records in the previous year, 2017 will see the label’s main focus shift away from him. They have to make Korede Bello come good with a project that captures his promise and early success while also giving space to Iyanya to shine.

But while that is happening early signs point towards a mellow year, one where he promotes what’s left of his album, and makes singles out of songs. A campaign for ‘Ladies & Gentlemen’ single on social media, led to the release of a video. And on goes the cycle of promotion.

Other singles which can be used for effect include album opener ‘Hey Stranger’, and the slept-on track ‘Biggy Man’ which features Falz. Perhaps more juice can be squeezed from the album, but these two are standout tracks.

New music will be hard to come by, but with his prolific recording prowess, you won’t put it past him to make a guest appearance on one of the hottest pop singles of the year.

But it won’t be as rigorous for him as 2016 After a year filled with activity, this is the one where Reekado just coasts through and enjoys the benefits of a work well done.