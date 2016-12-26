Home > Buzz >

Rapperholic concert :  Sarkodie, Flavour, Patoranking give fans a memorable Christmas show

Rapperholic concert Sarkodie, Flavour, Patoranking give fans a memorable Christmas show

Performing their hit songs, dancehall star Stonebwoy and singer Mis Vee also were on hand to thrill the fans.

  • Sarkodie, Flavour, Patoranking thrill fans at Rapperholic concert
Sarkodie was joined alongside Patoranking and Flavour to gift music lovers a Christmas concert to remember tagged "Rapperholic concert".

The event held at the National Theatre in Ghana  on Christmas Day, December 25, 2016.

Patoranking play

Patoranking at Rapperholic concert

(Pulse)

 

The pair of Sarkodie and Patoranking performed their award winning collaborative song 'No kissing baby' to the delight of the fans.

Flavour and Sarkodie play

Flavour and Sarkodie

(Pulse)

 

Flavour also hit the stage with Sarkodie, mesmerizing the fans.

Ghana's Stonebwoy and MzVee also came through to add to the fun and exciting music showcase.

Stonebwoy at Rapperholic concert play

Stonebwoy at Rapperholic concert

(Pulse)

 

Runtown also wowed the audience performing his wave song 'Mad over you' .

Runtown play

Runtown

(Pulse)

Other Ghanaian acts were also on hand to entertain the audience. There was also a dose of comedy on the night from DKB, who had the crowd cracking up all the way.

Browse through the photos to get a better picture and feel of how it all went down.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

