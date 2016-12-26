Rapperholic concert :  Sarkodie, Flavour, Patoranking give fans a memorable Christmas show

Sarkodie was joined alongside Patoranking and Flavour to gift music lovers a Christmas concert to remember tagged "Rapperholic concert".

The event held at the National Theatre in Ghana on Christmas Day, December 25, 2016.

The pair of Sarkodie and Patoranking performed their award winning collaborative song 'No kissing baby' to the delight of the fans.

Flavour also hit the stage with Sarkodie, mesmerizing the fans.

Ghana's Stonebwoy and MzVee also came through to add to the fun and exciting music showcase.

Runtown also wowed the audience performing his wave song 'Mad over you' .

Other Ghanaian acts were also on hand to entertain the audience. There was also a dose of comedy on the night from DKB, who had the crowd cracking up all the way.

Browse through the photos to get a better picture and feel of how it all went down.