African Rapper and Hip Hop King, Jude M.I Abaga thrilled fans with his performance of his latest project "THE LOVE E.P" at the Amphitheatre on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at The Freedom Park.

The EP listening session was a part of the lineup of events packaged by Lagos Theatre Festival in association with The British Council.



Support from fans and fellow industry colleagues was heavily visible.

Jesse Jagz, ill Bliss and Yung L were a few of the artistes that came through for MI with surprise performances.