MI Abaga Rapper thrills fans at Love EP listening party [Photos]

The Hip-Hop act gave it a good show with his refreshing stage performance and depiction of the modern day issues bordering on love.

Image

MI Abaga Rapper unveils "The Love EP" artwork
M.I Abaga How important is it for legends to release new music?
M.I Abaga I watched M.I Abaga perform “Love EP” and I became a better man

African Rapper and Hip Hop King, Jude M.I Abaga thrilled fans with his performance of his latest project "THE LOVE E.P" at the Amphitheatre on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at The Freedom Park.

The EP listening session was a part of the lineup of events packaged by Lagos Theatre Festival in association with The British Council.

Support from fans and fellow industry colleagues was heavily visible.

Jesse Jagz, ill Bliss and Yung L were a few of the artistes that came through for MI with surprise performances.

