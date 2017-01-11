Pulse Music Tips How to unleash your creativity

2017 is the year for Nigerian artistes to release their creative genius in their art, music and performances.

  • Published:
Pulse Music Tips play (Unsplash)

It’s 2017 and we’re hoping Nigerian artistes will step into the new year with their A-game and take things to the next level.

As consumers, we refuse to accept mediocrity any longer.

In 2016 we were grateful for several things in the industry including Falz and Simi's "Chemistry", Don Jazzy’s existence and consistency, Wizkid, Mr Eazi’s emergence, international exposure and inclusion.

There were several artistes that showcased unforgettable artistry in their live performance including M.I, Darey and Asa.

Despite some showing off their creative flair there were many who failed to show any sort of talent, making us question their hype.

The industry is packed with talent yet to uncover their potentials. Here are five ways to unleash your creativity:

Learn how to play a music instrument

Instrumentals always have a story of their own. Playing a music instrument has several benefits: it teaches you patience, hones your concentration and can help build your self confidences. Playing a musical instrument pushes your brain to think out of the ordinary.

For example during Bez Live last year, there were technical issues which could have overshadowed the awesomeness of the concert however Bez rescued his own concert; armed with a guitar, the singer freestyled about the situation.

Pulse Music presents tips for song writing

Pulse Music presents tips for song writing

(Andrea Anastasiou)
 

Write down your ideas

As an idea comes to you, write it down. Write down your dreams and your emotions. You can always expand on them. Don’t wait till you can fill a notepad you can write it in, type it in your mobile.

Find a muse

What is your source of inspiration? This is a portal to your creativity. It could be a person, thing, place,  event, memory or even a goal.

Surround yourself with creative people

Don’t surround yourself with “yes men”. Surround yourself with gifted individuals who can help elevate you.

Don't ever be afraid to ask for help.

Listen to people who inspire you

Who inspires you? Listen to them, study them and their work methods.

Pulse Music presents tips to help you market your music and make more money.

Pulse Music presents tips to help you market your music and make more money.

 

Travel/go on an adventure

Hilarious photos of Falz in Tanzania

Hilarious photos of Falz in Tanzania

(Instagram)
 

Sometimes all you need is a change of environment. You need to get out of the studio, visit somewhere new.

Try something new, allow yourself to have fun.

Look around you

Creativity can come from anywhere. There are stories all around us: in the environment, our interactions, our jobs, relationships, experiences and more. Inspiration can come from things you are passionate about.

Stay healthy

Stay hydrated, eat healthy and exercise.

