Cobhams Asuquo Producer set to release debut album titled 'For you'

The ace hitmaker who is responsible for producing successful albums for artists like Bez, has announced date of release of his own album.

play Cobhams Asuquo in 'Ordinary people'

Cobhams Asuquo reveals he is set to drop his debut album he has titled 'For you'.

Cobhams Asuquo debut album cover

(Instagram)
 

The maestro musician made this known via social media, saying it took him five years to get it ready.
 

"On the 12th of March 2017, something special is happening, my album is finally coming out...", Cobhams says with great enthusiasm.

Cobhams is responsible for producing critically acclaimed albums such as Bez's debut album "Super Sun" and Asa's debut album "Asa".

As an artist he has released beautiful songs such as 'Ordinary people'.

