Praiz Singer's new single 'Folashade' is all of us loving our brains out

We’ve all gotten to that point where life becomes moot, and drags on. Writing about music can provide you with a lot of highs, which leave you on the precipice of orgasmic enjoyment all day.

But it is the lows that get to you. That moment when all of the music that comes through does little more than dampen your spirit and send you spiraling into boredom and near-depression. Bad music is worse than bad sex. It’s a betrayal of the faith and emotions placed on your talen by fans, trusting you to always give your best.

That’s why in January, when the air is dry, and the pockets are lean, the type of music that is released are mostly glorified loose stuff, designed to keep the conversation going. Nothing to affect the culture, or begin the next big industry push for success.

Everything feels dry, empty and without a soul. It makes the job harder to do, and pushes you the writer towards mediocrity as you go through song after song, project after project. When the artistes go low via releasing horrible music, it’s an automatic invite into their mediocrity. You can’t be great. You can’t win. You can’t go on like this.

But in the midst of that darkness and horror, a light shines. Praiz has brought on the light with the release of a new single ‘Folashade’. The singer digs deep into his emotions, and determines to be enough with songwriting, production, and recording for this new song. He made it all himself and it is beautiful to listen.

‘Folashade’ possesses a raw edge to it, as Praiz takes on the character of a man struggling with failing love. There’s something open and inviting as the singer’s misery mixes with desperate romance to bring in the words. The song starts off with a guitar and words, but ends on a rapturous note with a violin and a cry to Folashade, his love interest.

“I will cry cause I’m not ashamed, if you say goodbye, girl I’m gonna break.” He sings and slowly becomes all of us going through a heartbreak. There’s thematic honesty, and the concept is open as you begin to internalize Praiz and all that he is on ‘Folashade’.

That agony is beautiful to be a part of, and the underlying sorrow makes you come alive in a paradoxical way. It doesn’t make sense, but then, this world does not make sense too. Love, the subject of the song, is a senseless thing that defies reason.

But what Praiz did for me as a journalist, is to remind me with his talent that this is all worth it. That art is alive and throbbing underneath the surface in all of us. It continues to find outlets in human relationships, smiles, tears and love. And writing about it, curating the music, and documenting the culture is important.