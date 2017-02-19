Praiz I attended singer’s ‘Get Intimate With Praiz’ event, and had an orgy with everyone

Get Intimate with Praiz.

That’s the dream of every female who has ever seen Praiz perform, or watched his videos, and listened to his song. The man has so much charisma and talent that according to women, as he sings and serenades your soul, there’s a part of you that wants to get down and do sinful things to him, while you worship his process.

But not me. I am male, and would rather not get intimate with a male singer, because my sexuality does not swing towards intimacy with a male singer. Even if it is Praiz. Especially if it is Praiz.

But yes, on Saturday, February 18, 2017, I found myself with an IV in my hand, and inside a car headed to the Lagoon Restaurant, Victoria Island, Lagos. Although Praiz was the headline act, there were slots allocated to a number of other artistes. I guess we were all coming together to get intimate with ourselves.

The venue was a small room, well lit, with the predominant theme colour of purple. The lighting switched occasionally between white and yellow, and two huge screens displayed everything. From sponsors to hosts, to performers. And by the way, the suave IllRymz was our host.

I was happy to see a lot of people at the venue. Dressed up in various outfits. Men, women, boys, girls, and everything in between. They all had clothes on. A red carpet was crowded with photographers who were documenting the pretty people.

I was slightly relieved.

There was going to be no intimacy tonight. Praiz would be too occupied to plough through all these beautiful women, before looking my way. I was counting on him to drop down with exhaustion and tell us all to go. My life would be spared.

Things picked up when IllRymz grabbed the mic, and instead of announcing the start of the intimacy, he brought on some band members to start the proceedings while the champagne flowed.

There was champagne everywhere. Turns out the concert was sponsored by a brand who spared no bottle. It was impressive, and served as a lubricant to get the mood going.

Isaac Geralds hit the stage first. Chubby, with a purple jacket over a black Kaftan, he began to sing. He looked into our eyes, flirted with women, screamed at the top of his voice, improvised engagement, and gave the best performance of his life. I felt a deep connection with his work. Just his work.

And then he reassured us all by saying “I don’t want to get intimate with Praiz, because of 14 years.”

That was it. I could raise my hand s up too and declare my fear of jail time, and I would be free to excuse myself and leave.

Praiz comes on next, and everyone scream happily. He doesn’t declare the intimacy open. Instead he welcomes everyone, thanks a few others, and leaves the stage for Sammy, who brings on two dancers to begin the intimacy. While he sang, the dancer moved in a sexual rhythm, and then he grabbed a lady’s legs and declared his undying love. She smiled shyly and accepted.

Aramide was next. The lady who is promoting her debut album “Suitcase”, came forward and offered us ‘Iwo ni kan’, and ‘Funmi lowo’ off the project. Although her voice shook pretty bad at the start, she grew into the performance and everyone ended up dancing and clapping, Class.

Praiz comes back again. And as he grabbed the mic, a lady who was ready to risk it all for him screamed reverently, “I love you Praiz.” A sentiment to which he replied, “I love you too.”

She fainted. Or I thought she fainted. Anyhow, someone fainted, although I didn’t see it.

He launches into Labrinth’s classic love song, ‘Jealous’, and a lady who sat two seats away from me, muttered to my hearing “Praiz stop please, stop what you are doing to me.” I felt bad for her.

She’s fighting her desire for intimacy. I stole a look at her, and her face glowed like the sun. She was already connected to another realm, where only she and Praiz existed.

Praiz continued to perform, and when he opened up his mouth, and his new song ‘Folashade’ stepped out, I was gone. Gone into a world where romance was in the air, and intimacy was a norm. Such was the power of his performance.

The video for the song was premiered, and featured singer Toni Tones as the vixen who bared just enough skin to make everyone demand for a replay. They got what they wanted.

The rest of the event had a performance by Dewe, and another by Chidinma. Both of them engaged everyone, and drew us all in. We got to know their art better, as they stimulated emotions.

Praiz came back on, and wrapped up with the best of his catalogue. And everyone slowly left the venue after his set.

Was there intimacy? Yes. Every artiste’s performance was designed to be personal, and to connect. That happened, and who ever designed the show executed perfectly. By attending that event, I knew more about the artistes, their art, and a connection was opened up.

In many ways that was immersive. Emotional. Satisfactory. Intimate.

So yes, I did enjoy intimacy with Praiz, and also with everyone else who climbed the stage and caressed us with their art.

We knew each other deeply as we shared a common love for the music that served us. Music made us intimate, the guests and the singers, each sharing and offering both attention, performance and art. In many ways, our hearts climaxed, and there and then, it dawned on me, that this was a music orgy.