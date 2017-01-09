Phyno Rapper hints at dropping video for 'Okpeke'

Penthauze Muzik CEO and rap artist Phyno suggests he might be releasing a video for 'Okpeke'.

'Okpeke' is one of the stand-out tracks off his "Playmaker" album which features Flavour and 2Baba.

The rapper penned down on Twitter how he so badly wants to release new music, even though he has not finished promoting the "Playmaker" album.

I really wanna drop new Muzik !!! And am not even done promoting the PLAYMAKER album — EZEGE 1 (@phynofino) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The rapper further reveals a video will be dropping soon, hinting it will be one for 'Okpeke' after a fan cared to guess which song he would be releasing a visual for.

E follow RT @Nkezigbo: @phynofino which one?? Okpeke? — EZEGE 1 (@phynofino) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Phyno's 2016 was a remarkable success, with his song 'Fada Fada' emerging Song of the Year at one of the prestigious music awards in Nigeria - The Headies 2016.

The act also made it on the list of Pulse's list of Top 10 Hottest Nigerian Artistes of 2016, 10 Best Nigerian Albums of the Year and 5 Hottest Nigerian Rappers of the Year.