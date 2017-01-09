Phyno Rapper hints at dropping video for 'Okpeke'

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Phyno play

Phyno

(Instagram)

Pulse List 2016 5 hottest Nigerian rappers of the year
Pulse List 2016 Top 10 hottest Nigerian artistes Of 2016
Music 360 Reviewing Phyno's "The Playmaker"
Phyno How ‘Pino pino’ made me believe in love again after 2 years of darkness
Headies 2016 Phyno wins Song of the year for 'Fada Fada'

Penthauze Muzik CEO and rap artist Phyno suggests he might be releasing a video for 'Okpeke'.

'Okpeke' is one of the stand-out tracks off his "Playmaker" album which features Flavour and 2Baba.

The rapper penned down on Twitter how he so badly wants to release new music, even though he has not finished promoting the "Playmaker"  album.

The rapper further reveals a video will be dropping soon, hinting it will be one for 'Okpeke' after a fan cared to guess which song he would be releasing a visual for.

Phyno's 2016 was a remarkable success, with his song 'Fada Fada' emerging Song of the Year at one of the prestigious music awards in Nigeria - The Headies 2016.

The act also made it on the list of Pulse's list of Top 10 Hottest Nigerian Artistes of 2016, 10 Best Nigerian Albums of the Year  and 5 Hottest Nigerian Rappers of the Year.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Crowdfunding Why Nigerian musicians don’t publicly beg for moneybullet
2 Don Jazzy Is Mavin Records boss planning to sign DJ Coublon?bullet
3 Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Couple launch record label, Scene One Recordsbullet

Buzz

 
Seyi Shay Singer kicks 2017 with a new single "Yolo Yolo"
Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz, together like two peas in a pod at the Headies Awards 2016.
Joey's Monday Musings The music industry will benefit from ‘Jenifa’s Diary' celebrity love story?
Don Jazzy Mavin Records do not need to sign a new producer
 
Runtown Singer is currently winning with “Mad Over You” sweeping across Nigeria