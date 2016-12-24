Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged 2016 :  Wizkid, Olamide, Psquare light up Lagos with mega performances

Wizkid, Olamide, Psquare and an array of stars were in form as they thrilled Lagos at the 2016 edition of the Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged.

The show is organised by Flytime Promotions, one of the foremost names in live entertainment and music promotion in Nigeria today. CEO, Cecil Hammond started organising concerts and promoting artists over 12 years ago and under his management. Flytime has hosted some of the most successful live entertainment events in Nigeria, working with both local and foreign artistes.

Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged, which is in its 12th year, is West Africa’s most popular concert. The event which held on Friday, December 23 had performances from P-Square, Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, Falz, Omawumi and many others. It was hosted by Bovi and produced by Cobhams.

Cobhams showed his masterful touch in the sonic setup and interpretation of sounds by the artistes, as every star came up with a tailored performance that matched their strengths, and minimised all of their weaknesses. Music came from the combination of a DJ and a full live band, with backup singers and more.

Nigeria’s finest, Wizkid, has been all over the international music scene this year. A song with Drake, MTV awards wins, various collaborations and a Grammy nomination is the summary of his year, before medical advice from his doctors made him cancel all of his holiday concerts.

But he defied his doctors’ orders to abstain from performing, as he took to the stage, payed respect to Cecil Hammond, the organiser of the concert, before diving into a set that contained a selected number of his hit songs. He was backed by collaborator DJ Xclusive, who cued in ‘Jeje’, ‘The Matter’, ‘Jaiye Jaiye’, ‘Caro’, ‘In my bed’, and many more.

Psquare also played a set where they dug deep into the past to give a medley of their biggest hits, while taking time to scream, “Psquare is back”. Peter Okoye was backed by dancing from Don Flex and crew, while Paul led the singing.

Other DJs who performed on the night include DJ Cuppy, the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola. Otedola was a honoured guest, who sat front row and watched his daughter perform. He later hit the stage to present the Flytime Appreciation awards to Baslketmouth, for his service to the concert and friends. The comedian broke down in tears as he accepted the recognition with thanksgiving.