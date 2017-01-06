Omawumi Singer's 2017 is exactly how she started in 2016

Déjà vu.

That’s what I felt as scenes of Omawumi’s new video ‘Butterflies’ opened up on my screen. She is beautiful to a fault. Clad in a red gown, standing alone in a room filled with nothing but her aura, and the sound of her powerful vocals pouring forth while scenes of a sad love story interject the brilliance of her presence.

It is a powerful experience watching that visual, and intensely satisfying to see the direction that Omawumi is currently on, as Cobhams Asuquo guides her new music as she continues her transition in a new soul, folk and alternative direction. She is currently signed to Cabal Entertainment , a new company designed to discover and amplify talents. They would handle her recording, distribution, publishing and more.

But this feels like we have seen this before. Omawumi has been in this position before, and we can track back to January 2016. The singer was on a new wave.

She began work on an album, and switched her branding to fit in. The first punch of it all was the power collaboration lined up. The first big money move for the singer was to annex the legend of Angelique Kidjo. The Grammy-winning African legend from Benin Republic worked with Omawumi, to much fanfare and coverage.

The song ‘Play na play’ was the product of this joint effort. The Afrocentric video was shot by George Steuber for Monstar Film, with production handled by Bukola Aré for OF A KIND creatives.

Money was poured into promotion, as TV and radio across the country and parts of the continent rotated the new song.

But that was it.

Omawumi failed to follow up the move with any new material. January 2016 was the last time the singer brought new material until this week, January 2017.

It’s déjà vu again, last year, we were here. This year brings us to the same position. A big-name collaboration has been replaced by a big name record label, and a new single has been released.

But it appears to be for real this time. Her new parent company, Cabal Entertainment, is owned by Obi Asika (former co-owner of defunct label Storm 360) and Chris Ubosi (CEO of Megaelectrics Limited, owners of The Beat FM, Classic FM and Naija FM). These people combined industry skill and business acumen to launch the business, and they are on course to make a statement with Omawumi.

January brought déjà vu for Omawumi. Hopefully, the rest of her year would not be a reminder of her barren 2016.