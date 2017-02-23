Omawumi Singer announces release date, title of third studio album

The singer earlier in January released a lead single 'Butterflies' expected to be off the album.

Omawumi play

Omawumi has released the title and release date of her third studio album.

The album titled "Timeless" is said to be released on March 22, 2017.

Speaking with Linda Ikeji Music on how she came about the title of the album, Omawumi says she was not bound by time or trends in making the album.

The album "Timeless" will be released under Cabal Entertainment and follows her debut studio album "Wonder Woman" (2009) and sophomore "Lasso of Truth" album (2013).

Omawumi Butterflies play

Omawumi Butterflies

Her collaboration song 'Play na play' featuring Angelique Kidjo released back in January 2016 is expected to make the cut on the album.

The official album tracklist and cover artwork is yet to be released by the singer and Cabal Entertainment, the newly founded outfit run by Obi Asika and Chris Ubosi, two renowned entertainment executives.

ALSO READ: Omawumi signs to Cabal Entertainment

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

