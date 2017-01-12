Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 Watch performances by Olamide, Reekado Banks, Ycee, Humblesmith, others at show

The acts entertained the audience with a range of their songs on the award show night, proving themselves to be true MVPs.

Olamide with fans at Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 play

Olamide with fans at Soundcity MVP Awards 2016

(Soundcity TV)

The Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 held on December 29, 2016 witnessed flashes of entertaining performances from some select artists.

This was a major highlight of the show asides the awards being dished out to deserving recipients and the DJ blasting away.

The lineup of performances opened up fashionably with 'Jagaban' rapper Ycee, performing his 'Omo Alhaji' Uhuru influenced remix

This was followed by singer Niniola performing her 'Ibadi' dance track

Reekado Banks turned the heat up a notch with 'Problem' and 'Oluwa ni'

Choc city boy Koker came through with his street hop joint 'Kolewerk'

Humblesmith delivers 'Osinachi' to his fans

Tekno who won big on the night fed the audience with 'Diana' and 'Pana'

Falz rocked the stage with 'Clap', 'Karishika', 'Bahd, Baddo, Baddest', 'Soft work'.

Then, Olamide stole the show as he performed his hit songs back to back, the crowd cheering all the way and singing along to the lyrics.

