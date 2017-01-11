Olamide's sixth studio album "The Glory" debuts at number six spot for the first week of 2017 on the Billboard World Album Charts.

He has since slipped to number 14 this second week of 2017.

The album dropped late December 26, 2016 alongside with a successfully staged concert tagged "OLIC 3 Beast Mode".

The Hip hop act started year 2016 with a viral wave song in 'Who you epp', then followed it up with 'Owo blow' and 'Omo wobe anthem' featuring Burna Boy before he dropped the album.

Olamide has been consistently dropping albums since his debut album "Rapsodi" in 2011, and has been regarded as the most successful Hip hop artist out of Nigeria by industry pundits.

The rapper returns home on "The Glory" album according to Pulse music editor Joey Akan.

The rapper has also proved to be a great leader and boss, with his YBNL signees Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh among the rest going on to release and have successful debut albums in "Gold" and "YAGI" respectively.

"The Glory" album comprises 17 tracks including bonus tracks. The album features acts such as Burna Boy, Phyno, 2Baba, and Wande Coal amongst others.

Producers include Pheelz and Young Jonn among others.