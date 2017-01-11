Olamide Rapper's "The Glory" debuts at number 6 on Billboard World Album Chart 2017

The Hip hop act's sixth studio album is apparently making waves on the world stage according to the respected music site.

  • Published:
Olamide's The Glory debuts at number 6 on Billboard World Album charts play

Olamide's The Glory debuts at number 6 on Billboard World Album charts

(Billboard.com)

Olamide Rapper shuts down Lagos with live concert, in grand style
Olamide Rapper has outgrown Eko Hotel, its time to shut down stadiums
Pulse Album Review Olamide returns home on "The Glory"
Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 Wizkid, Tekno, Sauti Sol, Olamide win big at this year's edition
State Of The Music Does your favorite Nigerian artiste have 'sense'?
Pulse Music Podcast Reviewing Olamide's "The Glory" album, Vector's "Lafiaji" [Ep.13]

Olamide's sixth studio album "The Glory" debuts at number six spot for the first week of 2017 on the Billboard World Album Charts.

He has since slipped to number 14 this second week of 2017.

Olamide rocks YBNL 2.0 concert play

Rapper and YBNL crew break record attendance at UK concert

(Michael Tubes Creations)

 

The album dropped late December 26, 2016 alongside with a successfully staged concert tagged "OLIC 3 Beast Mode".

The Hip hop act started year 2016 with a viral wave song in 'Who you epp', then followed it up with 'Owo blow' and 'Omo wobe anthem' featuring Burna Boy before he dropped the album.

Olamide, Nigeria's biggest rapper play

Olamide

(Instagram )

 

Olamide has been consistently dropping albums since his debut album "Rapsodi" in 2011, and has been regarded as the most successful Hip hop artist out of Nigeria by industry pundits.

ALSO READ: Rapper has outgrown Eko Hotel, it's time to shut down stadiums

The rapper returns home on "The Glory" album according to Pulse music editor Joey Akan.

The rapper has also proved to be a great leader and boss, with his YBNL signees Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh among the rest going on to release and have successful debut albums in "Gold" and "YAGI" respectively.

"The Glory" album comprises 17 tracks including bonus tracks. The album features acts such as Burna Boy, Phyno, 2Baba, and Wande Coal amongst others.

Producers include Pheelz and Young Jonn among others.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Don Jazzy Is Mavin Records boss planning to sign DJ Coublon?bullet
2 Playdata Radio Chart Runtown's 'Mad over you' is most played song on...bullet
3 Ed Sheeran Singer to release music featuring Fuse ODG, R2Beesbullet

Buzz

 
State Of The Music How can you get into the Nigerian music industry?
Kelly Hansome 4Play EP
Kelly Hansome Singer brings sexy back with release of "4Play" EP artwork
Tiwa Savage and Awilo Longomba
Tiwa Savage Singer records with Congolese musician Awilo Longomba
Blind Senegalese singer Ablaye Mbaye had toured the world with Youssou N'Dour's Super Etoile de Dakar band (pictured in 2009)
Youssou N'Dour Senegalese music star mourns death of 'little brother' blind singer Mbaye