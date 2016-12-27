Home > Buzz >

Olamide :  Rapper drops 6th album, "The Glory"

Olamide Rapper drops 6th album, "The Glory"

The album follows his 2015 project, "Eyan Mayweather" which had a good rating among music lovers.

Olamide says he won't pay for international collaborations play

Olamide

(YBNL)

Rapper, Olamide, has released his sixth studio album titled "The Glory".

He dropped the album on Monday, December 26, 2016, through some publicity on Instagram.

"The Glory" album contains 15 songs and one bonus single. play

"The Glory" album contains 15 songs and one bonus single.

(Instagram)

 

This was the day slated for the third edition of his "Olamide in Concert" event held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

"The Glory" album features tracks with Wande Coal, Phyno, Burna Boy, So Sick, Akuchi and YBNL rapper, Davolee.

ALSO READ:  Rapper unveils tracklist for upcoming album, "The Glory"

It contains 15 songs and one bonus single.

Olamide's "The Glory" album art. play

Olamide's "The Glory" album art.

(Press)

 

The rapper will be hoping to intrigue fans with an elevated type of flow, like he did on his previous album, "Eyan Mayweather".

