The album follows his 2015 project, "Eyan Mayweather" which had a good rating among music lovers.
He dropped the album on Monday, December 26, 2016, through some publicity on Instagram.
This was the day slated for the third edition of his "Olamide in Concert" event held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.
"The Glory" album features tracks with Wande Coal, Phyno, Burna Boy, So Sick, Akuchi and YBNL rapper, Davolee.
It contains 15 songs and one bonus single.
The rapper will be hoping to intrigue fans with an elevated type of flow, like he did on his previous album, "Eyan Mayweather".
