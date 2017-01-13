Odunsi Here's a fun documentary of musician's debut EP "Time Of Our Lives" [Video]

  Published:

The documentary takes a look at the debut project of the Nigerian born music producer and singer.

Odunsi The Engine shares a documentary video of the processes, ideas and conceptions that went into the creation of his debut project "Time of our lives" EP.

On what inspires the music he makes, the creative says he likes to make music that can uplift the listener and make him feel good about himself when he's down.

"I always want to make music that express how I felt about things, music that people will feel happy listening to, that if you were down, you'd just feel good about it," Odunsi says.

Odunsi on his Time of our lives EP play

Odunsi on his "Time of our lives" EP

(Youtube)

 

He talks about his style of music being Afro-fusion, not seeing it as a genre of music per se.

play

Talking about his "Time of our lives" EP, he says it's basically an expression of how he feels, how he came about the tracks on the EP, working with producers.

play Fan of Odunsi (Youtube)

 

The fans who came out for his music listening session gave their two cents and favourite track on the EP.

Enjoy the insightful fun interview.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

