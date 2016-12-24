Home > Buzz >

MSE Gang :  New record label floats, unveils artistes Jay Melody, Ballzee

MSE Gang New record label floats, unveils artistes Jay Melody, Ballzee

The newly signed fresh acts under MSE Gang are introduced alongside their debut single collaboration.

  • Jay melody
    Jay Melody giving his speech   
  • Ballzee giving his speech   
  • Ballzee, label CEO and Jay Melody   
  • Jay Melody,  Ballzee and team unveil promo T-shirts for single 'Ego'   
  • Fan gifted N50,000 for being the first to download the artiste's new single 'Ego'   
Record label Music and Sound Entertainment (MSE) Gang, a subsidiary of Graced Records and Beats held a press conference to unveil its two frontline artistes Jay Melody  and  Ballzee earlier today December 23, 2016 at Ikeja, Lagos.

The MSE Gang movement was birthed in the early 1990s by a certain Emmi A in Accra, Ghana. The dream soon grew into finding and grooming talents in the music and entertainment scene.

Signed act Ballzee, born 1992, a producer and Afro-pop artist began his music career in 2014, releasing his debut official single titled 'Ahonshishe' under the MSE imprint. He had however started producing earlier, back in 2008.

Ballzee has performed at notable functions such as the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Abuja pageant 2016.

The second signee, born 1999,  is another young promising act by name Jaymelody whose eyes are on the Grammys, A product of Benin city, Jay leans on the Hip-hop and rap side of the music genre. His professional music career kicked off in 2014, and has performed in a couple of clubs and concerts.

At the media parley, both artistes unveiled a T-shirt used to promote their new collaborative single 'Ego'  which has a video dropping soon.

Answering questions from journalists on how they intend to break into the very competitive Nigerian music industry, the CEO of the label answered that his acts are not in competition with anyone, rather they are here to push out good content that will take them to the top.

The pair Jay Melody and Ballzee expressed gratitude to the label for giving them the platform to express and showcase their talent to the world.

A fan was also gifted the sum of N50,000 for being first to download the artistes' new debut single 'Ego'.

The acts then proceeded to perform their new single 'Ego' right after a freestyle rap by Jay Melody.

 "We are focusing on promoting cultural development in Nigeria  and introducing a lot of good vibes into the music and entertainment industry," a rep from the label said. 

Get to follow the artistes  on their social media platforms @officialballzee @iamjaymelody and @msegangofficial

Check on their new song here.

