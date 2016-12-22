Home > Buzz >

Mr Eazi :  Singer's performance at ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert was difficult to enjoy

Mr Eazi Singer's performance at ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert was difficult to enjoy

Over an hour long, and polarizing, Mr Eazi stepped on stage at his “Life Is Eazi” Lagos concert with the world at his feet. But he made life difficult for many.

  • Published:
‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos play

‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos

Mr Eazi Falz, Phyno, Reminisce, others perform at ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos
Mr Eazi Singer holds first ever ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos
Tekno Singer disqualified from the Headies ‘Next Rated’ award category
Mr Eazi, Falz These stars own social media music publicity
Headies 2016 And the full list of winners are...
Pulse List 2016 The 2016 Freshman Class

If you are looking for performers to hold a show via artistry and unparalleled stagecraft, then you need to go through the list of top performers that we compiled this year. Mr Eazi does not make that list and the reason was on full display at his concert.

Over an hour long, and polarizing, Mr Eazi stepped on stage at his “Life Is Eazi” Lagos concert with the world at his feet. He has had a phenomenal year in the country. One which has seen all of his songs become hits, teenagers and young adults stretch their hands and money his way to show appreciation for his craft.

‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos play

‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos

 

It is these blessings and more that have come together to create the ultimate desire for the singer to hold a personal concert. He has the fan base, the season is right, and the music has piled up. Mr Eazi isn’t selfiesh with his vocals, from Ajegunle to Upper Iweka, he has sung out on various records, with a very healthy percentage going forward to become hits.

Fans expected many of these to come alive as Mr Eazi appeared on stage. And for the most part they got Mr Eazi in person, performing to their favorite songs, but something was amiss.

Mr Eazi spent more time talking than he did perform. A glaring lack of stage presence is a constant with him, and his team refused to get him a hype man. Instead, they made life harder for him by employing a live band named ‘Afro-Harmony’. Eazi’s music has grown in more ways than one, but his performance is yet to catch up with it.

‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos play Mr Eazi and Reminisce

 

Performing with a live band takes more out of the artiste, and requires a certain level of skill that Mr Eazi is in the process of building. There were glimpses of greatness on stage, but it was overshadowed by long, sometimes incoherent lectures which was both frustrating to many fans.

Eazi dragged his performance and spent more time than he should have due to latecoming by his co-performers. Phyno, Mayorkun, Reminisce, Lil Kesh and IllBliss were a tad late. But Efya’s energy and aura on ‘Skin tight’ made the world go round. Eugy was delayed by Arik Air, and so failed to bring on his bit on ‘Dance For Me’. Maleek Berry, was amazing too, and so was Ladipoe. Music for the night came from DJ MicSmith, DJ Cuppy, DJ Spinall, and DJ Neptune.

‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos play Mr Eazi and Illbliss

 

A lot of fans did exit the venue, dissatisfied with the level of entertainment from the headlining artiste. Mr Eazi did talk a lot, hailing everyone, and also prompting us to give shout-outs. We gave shoutouts to the band, the organizers, the sponsors, Mr Eazi, the collaborators, myself, and just about everything.

At some point, he required us to all scream ‘Julz baby’ in unison, in honor of his producer and dear friend.

‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos play

‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos

 

But all of this aside, love pulled him through. People love Mr Eazi genuinely, and gave him the best of their hearts. Through all the drag and talk, many fans payed attention, milled around the stage and reacted obediently and happily to everything. They screamed, stretched out their hands to touch him, and carried him along with their energy sustaining the night. If ever there was an award for the MVP of the night, it will be shared between Mr Eazi, and those fans who were unreserved in their adoration and support.

‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos play Lil Kesh and Mr Eazi

 

Mr Eazi’s influence is still on the rise, and he continues to grow. Next year is already mapped out, with an EP scheduled for February 2017. He has singlehandedly caused a sonic shift in Nigerian pop music. But to fully enjoy the benefits of having hit songs, and transcending from a singer to an all-round artiste, work has to be done in the performance department.

Image
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos
    Mr Eazi 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos
    Mr Eazi 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos
    Ehiz 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • Kenny Blaq 
  • Kenny Blaq 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • Poe 
  • Poe 
  • Poe 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • Ajebutter22 
  • Ajebutter22 
  • Ajebutter22 
  • Ajebutter22 
  • Ajebutter22 
  • Ajebutter22 
  • Ajebutter22 
  • Ajebutter22 
  • Ajebutter22 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • Falz 
  • Falz and Ajebutter22 
  • Falz and Ajebutter22 
  • Falz and Ajebutter22 
  • Falz and Ajebutter22 
  • Falz and Ajebutter22 
  • Falz and Ajebutter22 
  • Falz 
  • Falz 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • Dj Cuppy 
  • Dj Cuppy 
  • Dj Cuppy 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • Mr Eazi hits stage 
  • Mr Eazi  
  • Mr Eazi  
  • Mr Eazi  
  • Mr Eazi  
  • Mr Eazi  
  • Mr Eazi  
  • Mr Eazi  
  • Mr Eazi  
  • Mr Eazi  
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • Mr Eazi and Illbliss 
  • Mr Eazi and Reminisce 
  • Mr Eazi and Reminisce 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • Mr Eazi and Reminisce 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • Reminisce 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • Lil Kesh and Mr Eazi 
  • Lil Kesh and Mr Eazi 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • Lil Kesh and Mr Eazi 
  • Lil Kesh 
  • Phyno 
  • Phyno 
  • Phyno 
  • Phyno 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos
    ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 
  • ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos
    ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. An Award-winning writer, presenter, poet and music critic, Joey leans on the crazy aspects of journalism with a unique skill-set. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, rocking jams, snobbish celebrities and Peter Okoye falling off stage. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Instagram @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Tekno Singer disqualified from the Headies ‘Next Rated’ award categorybullet
2 Pulse Music List 8 Christmas songs by Nigerian artists for your playlistbullet
3 Pulse List 2016 Best 5 Nigerian music producers of 2016bullet

Buzz

Aramide holds Suitcase album autograph session
Aramide Singer holds "Autograph" session for "Suitcase" album
Mr Eazi on beats 1
Mr Eazi There's a certain braveness to the young man who owned 2016
Reekado Banks at Thank you concert
Reekado Banks Singer, Kiss Daniel, others thrill fans at 'Thank you' concert
‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos
Mr Eazi Singer holds first ever ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos