Mr Eazi Singer's growig success is tied to his release of 'too much music'

Mr Eazi’s success has been attributed to a lot of things in life. Time, chance, sweet music, his stars, or just the readiness of the industry to embrace a new sound.

A lot of analysts have placed his success to the people’s acceptance, and opined that everyone got hold of Mr Eazi because they wanted to, and that’s that.

Thinking in that light is simplistic, and does not fairly explain the emergence of the man from Ghana. For an artiste to break out in Nigeria, everything has to align. One good sigle would have to pick up, be promoted and penetrate the market, fans have to love the sound, and the complete music, and in many cases, they have to connect with the artiste.

Mr Eazi had all of this when ‘Skin Tight’ broke through from Ghana, and into the Nigerian market. How many of us looked forward to the opening lines of the song: “If you give your heart to me…” and instantly connected with the music.

Truthfully all of us. We loved the sound, the tempo was in the mid-range, and slotted perfectly into the new wave that was beginning to occupy our collective playlists. Mr Eazi’s star was aligned, and that was all that was needed to penetrate our defenses and set him on the way.

And then the real magic began.

Mr Eazi schooled the rest of Nigerian stars and upcoming acts on the concept of releasing new music. He out-released everyone else.

From ‘Hollup’ to ‘Annointing’, to ‘Bankulize’ remix, down to ‘Sample You’, ‘Skin Tight’, Mr Eazi kept releasing personal music for his fans.

But the real schooling came through in the collaborations. Mr Eazi has appeared on more collaborations than any other buzzing artistes in 2016. He has made songs with Eugy, IllBliss, Reminisce, Solidstar, Del’B, Rayce, Shatta Wale, DJ Neptune, DJ Spinall, Terry G, Lil Kesh, Phyno, Jeed Rogers, Ko-Jo Cue, Sarkodie, PhizBarz, Sheunakamura and many others recorded. And that’s just the ones that have been released in Nigeria.

He has also recorded with Rudimental, Anne-Marie, Giggs, Riton, and others, that are yet to be released. There’s still ‘Skin tight’ remix to be done with Wizkid and many more. In all, according to his management, Mr Eazi was directly involved in 30 songs.

That amazing number was responsible in growing his fame, his coverage, and giving him ample promotion, which only helped him become bigger.

The Nigerian music industry is founded upon a growing list of unspoken rules. The rules that deal with releasing music states that artistes are only allowed to release a single every 3 or 6 months, and go easy on the collaborations.

Mr Eazi disobeyed it, and worked to an inch of his life. And he was blessed for it. Mr Eazi’s success culminated in a string of milestones in under less than a year.

The final month of 2016 had him completely sell out his first ever Nigerian concert, as well as winning the prestigious Next Rated Act at the 2016 Headies, and Best New Artiste of the Year at the Inaugural Soundcity MVP Awards 2016.

That work ethic is still pushing him forward in 2017, and he is about to release his a new project titled.

Mr Eazi’s sophomore project, "Life is Eazi Vol. 1 – Lagos to Accra,” is ready to go, and the project is aggressively being promoted to all and sundry vai social media, paid campaigns. Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and a host of other mediums are tools in his hands, promoting the EP and prepping Nigerian hearts for the release.

The mixtape will feature inputs from producers and prominent artistes including Masterkraft, Legendary Beatz, Del B, Maleek Berry, D-tunes, Wizkid, Olamide, Medikal, Mugeez R2beez, E-Kelly and Falz.

"Life is Eazi Vol. 1 – Lagos to Accra,” EP will be released February 10, 2017, and for the first week it is exclusive to Apple Music. You can pre-order it here.